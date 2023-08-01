Sunderland’s return to competitive action is now just around the corner.

The Black Cats face their opening fixture of the new Championship season this weekend when they welcome the newly promoted Ipswich Town to the Stadium of Light.

Tony Mowbray’s side impressed many with their performances in the league last season.

Sunderland earned a play-off place in their first year back in the second division and will be looking to repeat the feat, at least, over the next year.

However, Ipswich will pose a difficult opening opponent of the season as Kieran McKenna’s side looks to take inspiration from Sunderland’s own achievements by competing for promotion themselves.

Sunderland have been busy in the transfer window and should be ready for the return of the Championship.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham, Jason Seelt and Nectarios Triantis have been brought into the club to bolster their current options.

What is the latest news regarding Sunderland?

But the window remains open until 1 September so plenty could still happen at the club between now and then.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding Sunderland going into their opening fixture of the season with Ipswich…

Sunderland to striker PSG agreement?

It has been reported that Sunderland have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a potential move for Colin Dagba this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, the Championship side are eyeing a move for the 24-year-old.

The defender has been shortlisted for a permanent move to Wearside after spending the last year out on loan with Strasbourg.

Sunderland have recently worked with PSG over a transfer having loaned Edouard Michut from the Ligue 1 champions in the previous campaign.

A resolution over the future of Everton’s Tom Cannon could be near as the Toffees explore a move for Sporting CP’s Youssef Chermiti.

Chermiti has emerged as one of the Premier League side’s top transfer targets, which could open the door for Cannon to depart Goodison Park this summer.

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland are aiming to secure a permanent deal for the 20-year-old, but Everton’s preference is to loan him out again, after he spent the second half of the previous season with Preston North End.

He contributed eight goals to Ryan Lowe’s side during his time at Deepdale.

However, Sunderland face competition to his signing with a number of Championship rivals eyeing a move for the striker.

What is Southampton’s stance regarding Ross Stewart interest?

Southampton were one of the three sides initially linked with a move for Ross Stewart earlier this summer.

The Saints are eyeing reinforcement up front as Russell Martin looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion to the Premier League.

However, according to Football Insider, the south coast club have pulled the plug on their pursuit of the 27-year-old.

The Scot is set to miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in January.

Stewart has just one year remaining on his current contract, which has raised doubts over his future at the Stadium of Light beyond this summer.