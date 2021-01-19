Latest Stoke City team news pre-Rotherham, what will the Potters’ XI look like tonight?

Stoke City face Rotherham United at the New York Stadium this evening, as they look to return to winning ways in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Potters have endured a frustrating few weeks, picking up only one win from their last eight league matches.

Michael O’Neill’s side – who drew 1-1 with Blackburn Rovers at the weekend – have dropped to eighth in the Championship, and sit four points off the top-six.

Tonight, they travel to Yorkshire to face a Rotherham side who will be full of confidence after picking up a vital away win over Derby at the weekend.

Here, we take a look at the latest Stoke team news, and what O’Neill’s starting line-up may look like this evening…

Michael O’Neill has confirmed a major boost, with both Nick Powell and Steven Fletcher available for selection ahead of tonight.

Powell came off injured in the second half against Blackburn at the weekend after scoring in the first half, but he’s fit to play tonight, as is Fletcher.

The likes of Lee Gregory and Tyrese Campbell remain unavailable through injury, though.

James Chester will be unavailable through suspension, too, after picking up a red card at the weekend. This will obviously force O’Neill into making a defensive tweak.

Danny Batth is likely to come in to replace Chester and play alongside Nathan Collins and Harry Souttar in defence.

Aside from that, we are likely to see the same attacking outfit this weekend. Jacob Brown and Powell are likely to lead the line, with Rabbi Matondo and Rhys Norrington-Davies on the flanks.

Joe Allen may miss out, with O’Neill hinting that the midfielder needs to be nursed back to full fitness carefully. Jordan Thompson and John Obi Mikel are likely to keep their places in the middle of the park.