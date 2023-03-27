Stoke City have been linked with Sunderland star striker Ross Stewart, which has got supporters from across the EFL talking.

The 26-year-old has missed a large chunk of the 2022/23 campaign due to injury but fired the Black Cats to promotion last term and has enjoyed the step up to the Championship - scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in 13 second tier appearances this season.

Stewart's contract is set to expire in the summer and though Sunderland do have the option of a one-year extension, failing to agree terms on a new deal before the transfer window opens is likely to invite interest from elsewhere.

SPFL and Premier League clubs have been linked in the past but it seems there may be clubs in the Championship keen to prize him away as well.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Stoke are keen on Stewart ahead of the summer window with Alex Neil eyeing a reunion at the Bet365 Stadium.

Neil managed the Scottish striker at Sunderland before jumping ship to take charge of the Potters earlier this season - a move that has left the relationship between the two sets of fans strained.

The links between Stewart and Stoke have certainly got tongues wagging in the EFL...