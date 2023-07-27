Stoke City will be hoping for much-improved campaign in the Championship next season.

The Potters endured another underwhelming season as they finished 16th in the table last term, with manager Alex Neil struggling to make an impact following his move from Sunderland in August.

It has been an incredibly busy summer at the club as Neil rebuilds his squad, with the likes of Sam Clucas, Demeaco Duhaney, Morgan Fox, Phil Jagielka, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Nick Powell departing at the end of their contracts.

Enda Stevens, Ben Pearson, Michael Rose, Daniel Johnson, Andre Vidigal, Ki-Jana Hoever and Chiquinho have all arrived in the Potteries and there are likely to be more incomings over the next month.

Stoke get their season underway when they host Rotherham United on Saturday 5th August and as the countdown to the new campaign continues, we rounded up all the latest news from the bet365 Stadium.

What is the latest Stoke City news?

Potters agree striker deal

According to Football Insider, the Potters are closing in on the signing of Ferencváros striker Ryan Mmaee for a fee of £3.4 million.

Mmaee is said to have been attracting interest from a number of Premier League and Championship clubs, but Stoke have won the race for his signature and he is expected to put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for Ferencváros last season.

Mmaee will be a welcome addition to bolster the Potters' forward line, with a striker seemingly one of Neil's priorities this summer after Dwight Gayle's struggles in front of goal last season.

Neil is reportedly keen to reunite with Sunderland striker Ross Stewart at the bet365 Stadium, but Stoke are "unlikely to go beyond £5 million" for the Scotsman which could fall short of the Black Cats' valuation and Southampton are the front runners at this point.

The Potters have also been linked with Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher, but they are unwilling to meet Rovers' £5 million asking price.

Bournemouth player arrives

Stoke have secured their eighth new signing of the summer with the addition of goalkeeper Mark Travers on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old was a regular for the Cherries as they won promotion to the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Player of the Season.

Travers started last season as first choice in the top flight, but he lost his place to Neto following Scott Parker's dismissal at the end of August.

The Potters fought off competition from Millwall to land Travers and the Republic of Ireland international was delighted to make the move to the bet365 Stadium.

"This is a great opportunity to test myself in the Championship again and I am pleased to have had the interest from Stoke City," Travers told the club's official website.

"It is a chance for me to play for a great manager at a really exciting time for the Club, especially with the new signings that are arriving.

"I have heard good things about the Club from players here now – including Ben Pearson and Enda Stevens - and others who have played here before.

"I feel like this is an exciting project and the next step in my career.

"The season is only just around the corner and I cannot wait to get going."

Defender departs for Huddersfield

Stoke defender Tom Edwards has joined fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan.

Edwards came through the Potters' academy and he initially established himself in the first team, but he has been out of favour in recent years.

The 24-year-old's last appearance for the club came in January 2020 and he has since spent time out on loan with Fleetwood Town, New York Red Bulls and Barnsley.

Terriers manager Neil Warnock has been searching for a right-back this summer with Ollie Turton out injured and he believes that Edwards is the perfect addition for his side.

"A right back has been a priority for us this summer due to Ollie Turton’s injury, so it’s great that we can welcome Tom to the club today," Warnock told the club's official website.

"In terms of what we were looking for, he fits the bill. Importantly he matches the rest of the squad in that he’s a good, solid character and a hard worker. He’s also got good experience of the Championship, and he will hit the ground running with us having been a part of Stoke’s first team pre-season.

"He’s shown his ability during his career, but when you speak to him it’s clear how desperate he is to show exactly what he’s capable of with us. I’m sure our fans will get right behind him in our colours this season."