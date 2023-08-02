Stoke City will hope the upcoming Championship campaign is one of significant improvement for them.

The Potters endured yet another frustrating season in England’s second tier last time out, as they finished 16th in the table, with manager Alex Neil struggling to make an impact following his move from Sunderland.

Now with a pre-season behind him and a summer of activity, Stoke will hope Neil has enough resources to guide the club up the Championship.

The Potters have been very busy in the transfer market, with 10 signings so far coming through the doors.

So, with Stoke getting their season underway when they host Rotherham United on Saturday, we have rounded up all the latest news from the Bet365 Stadium.

What is the latest Stoke City news?

Stoke look set to win race for Burnley defender

It was first reported by journalist Alan Nixon, that Stoke had joined the race to sign Burnley defender Luke McNally on loan.

McNally joined the Clarets last summer from Oxford United, but he failed to get regular minutes in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign due to the performances of his other teammates.

The defender joined Coventry City in January on a loan deal until the end of the season, and he helped the Sky Blues reach the play-off final.

Coventry have been keen on striking a deal that sees McNally return, despite other defenders already joining the club. Millwall have also been mentioned, but it now seems Stoke are going to win the race.

It has been reported by Football Insider, that McNally has passed his medical at the Bet365 Stadium and is now set to join Neil’s men on loan for the 2023/24 season.

Interest in Leicester City player emerges

It has been reported by the Daily Mail, that Stoke did enquire about a potential loan deal for Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen but it saw it rejected.

Neil worked with the Danish shot-stopper before at Preston North End, with the 26-year-old very impressive during his time between the sticks at Deepdale.

Leicester’s crisis in goal meant Iversen did play a part in the Premier League season, but he hasn’t nailed down a starting berth and is now said to be surplus to requirements at the club.

The Daily Mail report, that Stoke did look to sign the Foxes keeper but were knocked back and have now gone on to make an addition in that area with the arrival of Mark Travers from AFC Bournemouth.

The report states that Leicester want to sell Iversen this summer, with a £5 million price tag emerging.

Bristol Rovers close in on Stoke capture

League One side Bristol Rovers have had a bid accepted of around £300,000 for Stoke City defender Connor Taylor, as reported by Bristol Live.

Taylor isn’t unfamiliar with The Gas - the 21-year-old spent the 2021/22 season on loan at the Memorial Stadium as Joey Barton’s side won promotion to League One.

Rovers tried to bring him back the following season but Taylor was given a chance in the first team at the Bet365 Stadium.

He made 14 appearances for the club last season, and with players ahead of him in the squad, it seems the young defender is looking for a chance elsewhere.

Stoke are set to bring in McNally, and that looks as though it will allow Stoke to let Taylor join Rovers on a permanent basis.

Bristol Live states that a fee has been agreed between the two clubs and the defender will undergo a medical with the League One club in the next 24 hours.