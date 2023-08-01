Southampton will be eager to confirm the futures of several key members of their squad as they prepare for life in the second tier.

Despite relegation from the Premier League, Southampton have not been short of suitors for a host of talent within the squad.

Departures are therefore inevitable with Russell Martin setting up his new squad after the Saints’ 11-year stint at the top level came to an end last term.

Mislav Orsic and Mohamed Elyounoussi have already departed for the continent permanently while Ibrahima Diallo has opted for a move to Qatar. Elsewhere, Theo Walcott has left the club following the end of his contract, while goalkeepers Mateusz Lis and Willy Caballero have also gone, the latter retiring before becoming the assistant manager at Leicester City.

Movement the other way, however, has been slow, just like fellow relegated side Leeds United. Ryan Manning and Manchester City academy star Shea Charles add depth to a depleting Southampton squad, while Football League World looks at how recent news may shape matters on the south coast going forward.

A new bid for Lavia

Romeo Lavia’s dream of a debut season was unlikely to include relegation, however, the 19-year-old certainly left his mark on the Premier League. Registering 29 top-flight appearances since joining from Manchester City, the Belgian midfielder was a shining light in an otherwise season to forget at St. Mary's, a composed figure on the ball when under pressure and determined off it.

Liverpool have thrown their hat in the ring after a first bid of a reported £34 million plus £4 million in add-ons, according to Paul Joyce of The Times, was rejected. The Reds are yet to back down, however, after submitting a £42 million bid, a bid which is expected to be formally rejected once again with Southampton sticking to their £50m asking price, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea and Manchester United are two clubs who could look to capitalise on the stand-off, according to the Daily Mail, while Liverpool mount up the chase for their main man with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho already out the door.

Salisu set for France

Mohammed Salisu looks to be the next senior player to bow out of St. Mary’s, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old reportedly agreed a £15 million move to Fulham just over a week ago, according to Talksport, but the Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have seemingly jumped the queue.

Amassing more than 60 top-flight appearances across a three-year stretch, Salisu arrived as a hot prospect from Real Valladolid, however, competition for the centre-back slots means the Ghanaian international will be allowed to move to the French outfit.

The deal is expected to be officially announced next week with medicals booked and instalments agreed for a total sum of €15 million.

West Ham cool interest in Ward-Prowse

James Ward-Prowse is another key member for Southampton gaining significant interest from Premier League outfits. The England international came through the Saints ranks before establishing himself as one of the club’s most touted stars, with the free-kick maestro at the epicentre of an ongoing transfer rumour saga.

An interested party in West Ham, however, have since turned their attention away from their pursuit of the 28-year-old due to a significant difference in the player’s value between the two parties.

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian outlined Southampton will stand firm in their £40m valuation of the player while West Ham are not prepared to go above the £25m mark with further concerns about his potential wage packet which currently sits at around £100,000 per week.

As a result, Ward-Prowse remains a Saint as we approach the season opener but it is very unlikely this will be the conclusion to JWP’s future.