Highlights Southampton's leaky defense is a concern as they have conceded 10 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, a talented central defender, could be the perfect solution for Southampton and they're now set to sign him on loan.

Harwood-Bellis brings experience from winning promotion with Burnley last season and is comfortable playing out from the back, making him an attractive addition to the Saints' squad.

With Southampton’s leaky defence a trend at the start of the new EFL Championship season, a move for Taylor Harwood-Bellis would make perfect sense.

The Saints have adapted to life back in the second tier extremely well and exit the month of August unbeaten, taking 10 points from their opening four league matches.

Despite goals flowing at the top end of the pitch, Southampton have hardly had a water-tight backline, with Russell Martin’s side conceding 10 times in all competitions at the start of the campaign.

Southampton look set explore the option of bringing a central defender to the South Coast before the end of the summer transfer window and Harwood-Bellis could be the best target available.

Who is Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis first arrived on the footballing scene by coming through the youth ranks at Premier League outfit Manchester City.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal for the Citizens in a 4-1 FA Cup victory over Port Vale in January 2020 before having multiple loan spells in the EFL Championship, with time spent at Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, and most successfully Burnley.

The Stockport-born defender played 32 times as Vincent Kompany’s side won the Championship title last season, and he further boosted his credentials by captaining England’s U21 side to European Championship success this summer.

What is the latest news surrounding Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

As reported by journalist Alan Nixon, Manchester City are looking at the possibility of sending Harwood-Bellis out for another loan spell, with a host of Championship clubs interested in securing his services.

According to Alfie House of the Daily Echo, Southampton are now actively pursuing a loan move for the central defender, with the report stating: “A move for Harwood-Bellis progressed on Wednesday evening and there is hope a deal could be concluded late on Thursday.”

The latest report from The Telegraph has indicated that the defender is set to join the Saints on a season-long loan deal, which is perfect news for Martin.

What will Harwood-Bellis bring to Southampton?

It is safe to say Harwood-Bellis would be a tremendous addition to the Southampton defence given his experience of winning promotion from the same division last season with Burnley.

Featuring heavily in Lancashire, Harwood-Bellis played 2,888 minutes across the campaign, proving he can go the distance for a 46-game season and provide consistently good performances.

His ability to play out from the back and be comfortable on the ball will be one of the main reasons why Martin is attracted to this move, with the Manchester City academy graduate ranking third last season in the Championship for passes completed per 90 minutes with 73.51.

He is also capable of playing in a high line, having been part of a Burnley side who were very aggressive in their press last season and dominant on the ball, so expect him to be starting off a lot of the Saints' attacks.

In addition, Southampton are very light on numbers in the defensive line after sanctioning a loan move for Lyanco to join Al-Gharafa and having club captain Jack Stephens struggle with a calf injury.

With it looking increasingly likely the Saint Mary's Stadium will be Harwood-Bellis’s next destination, he would no doubt slot effortlessly into the team with their style of play and has the potential to form an exciting partnership with fellow loanee Mason Holgate, who joined the club last week from Everton.

As strength in depth is being restored to the Saints backline before the transfer deadline, it would be no surprise to see Harwood-Bellis win back-to-back promotions to the Premier League on his CV come May next year.