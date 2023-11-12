Highlights Shea Charles has struggled to secure a regular starting spot at Southampton since joining from Manchester City.

Southampton's interest in Darren Robinson from Derby County could indicate that Charles is not highly valued at the club.

If Southampton were to pursue Robinson, it could potentially spell the end of Charles' time as a project player for the club. A loan move elsewhere could help him prove his worth.

Shea Charles joined Southampton in the summer and has been in and out of the side since.

The 20-year-old signed from Manchester City after twelve years of progressing through their youth teams and impressing at under-21 level.

So far this season, he has started just six of Southampton's 16 Championship games, as well as coming off the bench eight times.

The defensive midfielder has also featured at centre-back under Russell Martin, but has failed to really kick on so far in the early stages of his career on the south coast.

Recently, Football Insider reported that Southampton are keeping an eye on Derby County's teenage sensation, Darren Robinson.

Whilst this may be great news for Saints fans as Robinson is supposedly a promising talent, it does beg the question as to whether Charles is really fancied at St Mary's, with Robinson playing in a similar position.

If Southampton were to pursue the Derby player, what could it mean for Charles?

Who is Darren Robinson?

Robinson has been mightily impressive for Derby County's under-21's since signing for the Rams in the summer of 2021.

Like Charles at Southampton, the 18-year-old is capable of playing at centre-back as well as a holding midfielder.

Robinson has featured regularly in the Premier League 2 for Derby and has proved himself to be a leader at the back, wearing the captain's armband on several occasions.

After impressing in the youth team, Robinson was awarded his debut in the Championship as a 17-year-old, coming on as an 82nd-minute substitution at home to Bristol City.

So far this season, Robinson has had more experience with the first team, having appeared on the bench in five of Derby's League One games, but is yet to be brought on.

Last week, he made his first start in the EFL Trophy, playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-1 win over Wolves U21.

These first-team opportunities will do wonders for the development of Robinson, who is now being tracked by Southampton and Aston Villa ahead of the January window.

It is also thought that former Derby boss Wayne Rooney thinks incredibly highly of the Northern Irish youngster and believes he is destined for great things.

Shea Charles' short-term future at Southampton

If a move for Derby's Robinson does materialise for Southampton, it could provide competition for Charles as a fellow up-and-comer.

While Charles is a year older and has gained far more first-team experience, perhaps Southampton don't see him as the future of their club if they're looking at a move for Robinson.

This season, his place in the starting 11 has been far from guaranteed, and in recent weeks he has been limited to substitute appearances.

If Southampton were to pursue Robinson, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, he could easily replace Charles as the Saints' next project in the defensive midfield or centre-back positions.

Perhaps a loan move would do the world of good for Charles to further prove his worth at Southampton.

A temporary move elsewhere in the Championship or League One could allow Charles to shine and squash any belief that he won't make it at Southampton and beyond.