Southampton are just a week away from making their return to Championship action.

The Saints spent 11 years in the Premier League but suffered relegation to the second tier with a disappointing campaign that saw them finish 20th in the 2022-23 term.

Russell Martin has been placed in charge of the team ahead of the new season with the task of bringing the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It has been a busy summer of preparations for the south coast club as they look to build a side capable of competing for promotion.

The likes of Ryan Manning and Shea Charles have arrived as fresh faces from Swansea City and Manchester City respectively.

What is the latest Southampton news?

Southampton will be hoping to make further signings before the window closes, with the 1 September deadline beginning to loom large.

With the opening game of the season just around the corner, we look at the latest news surrounding Southampton…

Liverpool’s pursuit of Lavia heating up

Liverpool made an opening approach for Roméo Lavia this week, with an offer of £37 million being put on the table.

However, Southampton have rejected the offer as the Championship side looks to earn a higher fee for the 19-year-old.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are set to make an improved bid for the midfielder.

Southampton are holding out for an overall package worth up to £50 million.

Lavia impressed many with his performances for Southampton last season, and is now eyeing a potential immediate return to the Premier League.

Ward-Prowse situation

James Ward-Prowse is another key figure in the Southampton dressing room that could depart St. Mary’s this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, a £25 million offer has been submitted by West Ham earlier this week, which has not been enough to seal an agreement.

The 28-year-old missed Tuesday’s friendly with Bournemouth with a knee injury amid all this speculation.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will return with an improved offer, but Ward-Prowse may now also be a fitness concern for next week’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Southampton have reportedly placed a £50 million valuation on the club captain.

Chelsea eyeing Lavia

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have also done a lot of work behind the scenes to maintain contact with Lavia amid interest from Liverpool.

The Blues are still hoping to secure the signing of Moises Caicedo from Brighton this summer, so will wait until a conclusion is made on that transfer deal before deciding what to do with their hopes of signing Lavia.

The midfielder featured for 45 minutes in the friendly with the Cherries midweek, so is likely to be available to face the Owls next week if no deal is agreed before then.

But Chelsea could gazump Liverpool’s efforts to complete a deal, as the Reds continue to negotiate a price with the Saints.

The Belgian signed with Southampton just last year in a deal worth £10.5 million so Southampton stand to make a tidy profit from his potential sale this window