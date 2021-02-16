Latest Sheffield Wednesday team news pre-Stoke, what will the Owls XI look like tonight?

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pick another vital three points tonight, as they prepare to take on Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium.

The Owls defeated Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 last time out, a win which saw them put further daylight between themselves and the bottom of the table.

There is still a lot of work to be done if Wednesday are to escape the relegation zone, though, especially with Rotherham United and Derby County continuing to pick up points.

After their game against Swansea City was postponed last weekend, the Owls will be keen to get back out on the grass tonight and produce another positive performance.

They are set to be boosted by the return of Jack Marriott, too. The striker has been missing since the end of last month through injury, but is fit and available ahead of tonight’s trip to Staffordshire.

Andre Green, who has also been missing since the end of last month and has made only two appearances since joining the club, could also be set for a return to the squad.

The winger is building up his fitness and recovering from a slight Achilles issue, but Neil Thompson doesn’t believe it is anything too “severe”.

The Owls have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tonight, then, however Dominic Iorfa does remain a long-term absentee. Cameron Dawson, Massimo Luongo and Joost van Aken will also be missing.

Predicted Wednesday XI: Westwood; Lees, Dunkley, Urhoghide; Harris, Shaw, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Rhodes, Paterson.