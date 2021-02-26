Latest Sheffield Wednesday team news pre-Luton, what will the Owls XI look like tomorrow?

Sheffield Wednesday will be desperately looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

Having lost their last three straight games, the Owls go into the game second from bottom of the Championship table, three points from safety.

Luton meanwhile, have won just one of their last six games, and sit 17th in the second-tier standings, nine points clear of the bottom three.

So what team could Wednesday caretaker manager Neil Thompson name to give his side the best possible chance of claiming victory this weekend?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest team news coming out of Hillsborough ahead of the game, to get an idea of how Sheffield Wednesday could lineup against the Hatters.

In goal, Joe Wildsmith looks set to continue between the posts, after Thompson revealed in the aftermath of his side’s defeat to Brentford in midweek that Keiren Westwood is out with a rib problem, with no date yet set for his return.

The Owls do at least not appear to have any fresh injury concerns in defence, although it could be argued that Chey Dunkley should return to the side to add some more experience to the backline, after he dropped to the bench for that clash with the Bees.

There was however, some damaging news in the centre of midfield for Wednesday this week. Thompson has confirmed that Massimo Luongo will be out for another five or six weeks after suffering a setback with a knee issue.

Meanwhile, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is now facing up to six weeks out, having been forced off against Brentford with an ankle injury, having come off the bench in that game.

As a result, the likes of Barry Bannan, Sam Hutchinson and Adam Reach may all be in line to retain their places in the starting XI this weekend.

Upfront, Wednesday could welcome back on loan Jack Marriott after it was announced that the striker is back in training following a calf injury that has kept him out of action for the past few months.

Andree Green, has also started to train as he continues his recovery from an Achilles problem. Thompson has however, noted that the injury is still slightly inflamed, and says the club will assess the issue the again after the weekend, meaning it seems unlikely that we will see the attacker feature against the Hatters.