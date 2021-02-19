Latest Sheffield Wednesday team news pre-Birmingham, what will the Owls XI look like tomorrow?

Sheffield Wednesday face Birmingham City tomorrow in what could be described as a relegation six-pointer already.

The Blues have slipped desperately into relegation trouble and have been overtaken by the Owls in the table, despite having a six-point deduction due to financial irregularities.

Wednesday have been in decent form under caretaker boss Neil Thompson, although they did slip to defeat earlier this week against Stoke City.

They’ll be looking to bounce back though in home comforts, although they’ll be without two first-team players who have failed to make it back to fitness.

Thompson confirmed following the Stoke loss that Andre Green and Massimo Luongo had missed the game through injury, but was hopeful that the former would make it for the Birmingham game but it may come ‘too quick’ for the latter.

That’s proven to be the case with Luongo, who will be missing with a thigh problem again, but Green will also be sidelined still after not yet recovering from an achilles problem, per Wednesday’s club website.

Moses Odubajo and Joost van Aken are still long-term absentees for Wednesday with hamstring and ankle issues, so the likelihood is that Thompson will continue with a back three of Tom Lees, Osaze Urhoghide and Chey Dunkley, with Adam Reach and Kadeem Harris supplying the width from wing-back the roles.

The harder decision comes up-front, with Thompson having a number of options to choose from.

Callum Paterson is seemingly the first-choice right now, but there are options like Jordan Rhodes, Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga to also choose from, with Jack Marriott also coming back to full fitness.