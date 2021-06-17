Latest Sheffield Wednesday player wage update hints at positive progress

Some of the Sheffield Wednesday squad’s wages have now been paid but the issue remains unresolved, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls are under a transfer embargo amid significant financial issues, with players having not been paid in full or on time in recent months and some reports suggesting players were considering quitting due to the situation.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri has made no secret of the cash flow issues that the club has faced over the past 18 months, while some 10 senior players were released at the end of their deals this summer as Wednesday looked to cut costs.

Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire has warned the Yorkshire club that they could face serious punishment if the situation is not sorted soon and it seems progress is now being made.

According to Nixon, some of the owed wages have now been paid to Wednesday players but some remain outstanding meaning the situation is not solved yet.

The Sheffield Star recently revealed that Liam Shaw’s contract was cut short to allow him to join Celtic and so the Yorkshire club would receive the £300,000 in compensation, which may have helped them start to pay off the owed wages.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans will be hoping that this is the start of some positive progress for the club after a really rocky few weeks.

They’re not out of the woods just yet but it seems they’ve started the process of paying the players what they’re owed.

The off-field issues at the club have hamstrung a number of managers in recent years and Darren Moore is no different, with the current financial limitations and transfer embargo seriously impacting his preparations for their return to League One.

Hopefully, this is the start of the changes that are needed to be made by the Owls.