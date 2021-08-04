Latest Sheffield Wednesday arrival sends social media message that fans will surely love

George Byers has said that it’s ‘an unbelievable feeling’ to complete his move to Sheffield Wednesday.

The central midfielder has moved to Hillsborough from Swansea City on a permanent deal where he’ll be hoping to kickstart his career and play a central role in the club’s pursuit of promotion back to the Championship.

The 25-year-old made 65 appearances for the Swans after leaving Watford’s youth academy for a new challenge in South Wales, while also making 14 appearances for Portsmouth during a loan spell last term.

Byers will be hoping to establish himself as a core player for Darren Moore’s side but will face significant competition in the middle of the park with players such as Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan and Lewis Wing also vying for a spot in the starting line-up.

But despite the big challenge that lies ahead, Byers couldn’t hide his excitement at what is to come after taking to social media after completing his move.

New chapter. Unbelievable feeling to sign for this massive football club. Can’t wait to play at Hillsborough again! Super excited to see where this journey goes. Let’s Go #swfc 🦉@swfc pic.twitter.com/Ibn0zYXC33 — George Byers (@G_byers) August 3, 2021

The verdict

This could be a great move for George Byers.

The central midfielder is a quality addition for Sheffield Wednesday based on his knowledge of League One and his pedigree to play at a higher level.

There’s no doubt that Byers has the potential to become a Championship-level player in the future and by moving to Hillsborough he has the opportunity to become a key player in a side who have aspirations of securing promotion this term.

Providing that he can nail down a spot in the team, this will be a great opportunity for the player.