Latest Sheffield Wedneday team news pre-Bournemouth, what will the Owls XI look like tonight?

Sheffield Wednesday face a massive test as they take on AFC Bournemouth this evening.

The Owls have endured a torrid season so far and find themselves firmly in the battle to avoid relegation with plenty of work to do if they’re to escape the drop.

The Cherries have aspirations of securing an immediate return to the Premier League but with results faltering in recent weeks it seems that Neil Thompson’s side will be quietly optimistic of causing an upset.

After picking up three points against Preston North End at the weekend, the Yorkshire side have some decisions to make over team selection, but who will start for Sheffield Wednesday?

We take a look at some of the options.

Neil Thompson is boosted by the news that Chey Dunkley could return to action.

Yorkshire Live have revealed that the player is expected to play some role in this week’s away double-header, with the Bournemouth clash being the initial target.

However it seems unlikely that he’ll be rushed back into the starting XI.

After picking up a win against Preston at the weekend the temptation will surely be there for Thompson to name an unchanged side.

Winning breeds confidence and three points against Alex Neil’s side will have given the players in the XI a big boost going into this one.

While the likes of Josh Windass, Massimo Luongo and Dunkley will be among those who are pushing for a start, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an unchanged side for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.