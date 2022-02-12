Latest: Sheffield United team news ahead of Huddersfield clash

Sheffield United make the short trip to Huddersfield Town tomorrow afternoon, with the Blades looking for a fifth successive league victory.

Paul Heckingbottom’s have made excellent progress towards the play-off positions in recent weeks, and despite sitting in 10th, they are a mere point from Nottingham Forest sixth.

The Blades also possess two games in hand on the Reds as the race for the play-offs looking extremely competitive at this stage.

Huddersfield currently occupy fifth place in the division and are unbeaten in their last 11 Championship encounters.

However, six of these have ended in draws, meaning that they are still in sight of the chasing pack who will be eager to displace the Terriers.

Here, we take a look at the latest Sheffield United team news ahead of Saturday’s clash at the John Smith’s Stadium…

David McGoldrick

David McGoldrick pulled up with a thigh issue during the Blades’ 2-0 victory against West Brom during the week.

Assistant manager Stuart McCall has confirmed to Yorkshire Live that the experienced forward could be missing for a while.

The report states that McGoldrick was due for a scan yesterday, with it remaining to be seen what the outcome is and how long he is likely to be out for.

Whilst this is unwelcome news for Heckingbottom’s side, it could give a chance for young Daniel Jebbison to step into first-team contention.

Rhian Brewster

Jebbison’s chances of seeing minutes have been bolstered by the fact that Rhian Brewster will miss the rest of the season.

Yorkshire Live have confirmed that the exciting forward will need to undergo surgery on a hamstring issue and is set to miss the rest of the 2021/22 campaign.

Brewster was starting to show some devastating form prior to his injury, and whilst it is likely to damage the Blades to some extent, they have dealt well in his absence thus far.

Longer-term injured duo

Enda Stevens and Ben Osborn have both been on the sidelines for a while now, with the pair progressing in their rehabilitation.

Stuart McCall revealed to Yorkshire Live that Stevens’ recovery has been slightly delayed, however, both are in a good place and are making steps towards Championship action once again.

Rhys Norrington-Davies had been slotting in at left wing-back with the pair missing, however, George Baldock was tasked with switching flanks during the week.