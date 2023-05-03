Sheffield United have two more fixtures to complete before they can switch their focus to the Premier League.

The Blades travel to face familiar foe Neil Warnock and his Huddersfield Town side before they finish their 2022/23 season away at Birmingham City.

It is expected to be a busy summer in general for Sheffield United on and off the field as they prepare for their return to the top flight.

Here we have looked at all the latest news regarding Sheffield United right now…

Can Sheffield United retain Iliman Ndiaye?

The Sheffield United boss believes the club need to do all they can to keep hold of Ndiaye this summer.

“There’s going to be interest but we have to do all we can to keep him. And that’s what I will be doing, going forward. We know he’s a very special talent.”

The 23-year-old has been a crucial player in Sheffield United’s return to the Premier League, scoring 15 times and registering 11 assists. Ndiaye has been a reliable force for the Blades this term, playing 50 times across all competitions.

Transfer interest is bound to increase in Ndiaye after his stellar season and Sheffield United’s success but Heckingbottom will know the club are stronger with him in the team.

Sheffield United learn Tommy Doyle transfer clause

Sheffield United are said to be interested in signing Tommy Doyle on a permanent basis this summer.

It has emerged this week that Manchester City are willing to let the midfielder leave on a permanent basis as long as they can insert a buyback clause in the deal, according to The Star.

Doyle has played an important role in the Blades’ success this season, and it is believed that the club are keen on bringing him back again next season. However, at this stage it is unclear if they will be able to get a deal over the line and if this clause can be agreed.

Heckingbottom makes worrying Sheffield United transfer admission

The Sheffield United boss has admitted this week that if the club were to lose some of its key players this summer, they wouldn’t be able to afford adequate replacements.

"Before next season we could lose players who we’d never be able to afford a replacement for. We’ve got them in the building already and we’ll do everything we can to keep them."

United are heading into a summer where numerous key players are coming to the end of their contracts, and they have loan players returning to their parent clubs on the expiration of their deals.

United are preparing for life in the Premier League, and while they want to add to the squad, Heckingbottom would very much like to keep some of the players that are already at the football club.

Will Osula attracting transfer interest

According to a recent report from The Star, 12 unnamed clubs are interested in signing the forward on a loan deal this summer.

The 19-year-old made his debut for United last season and then went on to make a few more appearances that same season. For the first half of this campaign, the striker was sent out on loan to Derby County, where he scored five goals in 21 appearances.

He returned to Bramall Lane in January, but due to an injury he picked up, he hasn’t featured much for the first team.

Therefore, with the club in the Premier League next season, it is likely the forward will be sent out on loan again, with the player not short of admirers.