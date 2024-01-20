Highlights League One side Reading could lose Sam Smith to a potential departure, with several rivals interested, as per journalist Alex Crook.

Sam Smith could be the next player to leave League One side Reading with plenty of the Royals' third-tier rivals interested in him, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Previously graduating from the Royals' successful academy, he sealed a return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on a three-year deal in the summer, joining after his contract at Cambridge United expired.

This looked to be a step up for Smith who was a real asset during his time at the Cledara Abbey Stadium.

The Royals had just been relegated at that point and with Harvey Knibbs through the door, it looked as though the Berkshire side were getting back on their feet following a frustratingly slow start to the summer transfer window.

Sam Smith's disappointment at Reading

Unfortunately, it hasn't proved to be a step up, with results for much of the season, combined with off-field issues and points deductions, leaving the club in the relegation zone at this stage.

Smith will be bitterly disappointed about the fact his current team are staring relegation in the face, not just because it would mean a potential drop to League Two for him, but also because he would have had high hopes following a very productive window at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Quite a few young faces came in, but with Lewis Wing arriving and some important players staying put in Berkshire, many people would have tipped the club to be at the top end of the division.

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Bindon LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

The factors mentioned above have played a huge part in where the Berkshire side currently find themselves, in 21st and in real danger of suffering back-to-back relegations.

Smith may love the club, but he could have the opportunity to depart the SCL Stadium this month, with the Royals' financial issues failing to ease.

Why Sam Smith's potential departure would be a disaster for Reading FC

Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen (pictured on the right) worked hard to get Smith through the door during the summer.

And he has proved to be a vital addition, with the Royals' struggles without him during the early stages of the season reinforcing how important he is.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan may have shone at times this term, but he's only 21 and has struggled recently.

Failing to do anywhere near enough to push Smith for a starting spot, it would be a major concern if the latter leaves.

The 25-year-old is an all-round striker, as someone who's good with the ball at his feet, is strong, an excellent finisher and is able to play up front on his own.

Ehibhatiomhan's stature works in his favour, but that alone won't help him if he doesn't show many other qualities. And it's not as if the Royals have many other striking options.

Femi Azeez can play centrally, but he would need a forward partner and similar applies with teenager Caylan Vickers. Jayden Wareham is still very young too and is new to senior football.

And loanee Dom Ballard won't be returning to action before the end of the season after breaking his patella tendon against Wycombe Wanderers, so if Smith goes, the Royals will be in real bother.

A replacement could potentially come in - but because of the club's financial issues - there are no guarantees that would happen. Keeping Smith is a must.