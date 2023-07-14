One man linked with a move back to the Sky Bet Championship in this summer transfer window is Ryan Giles.

The young full-back enjoyed a stellar season with Middlesbrough throughout the 2022/23 campaign, aiding Michael Carrick's remarkable transformation which saw the club go from a potential relegation battle to the Championship play-off semi-finals before they were defeated by Coventry City over two legs.

Since the expiration of his loan, Giles has returned to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers and has been a part of Julen Lopetegui's pre-season training camp in Portugal, after a remarkable campaign last time out which saw him clock up eleven assists.

However, the 23-year-old has firmly remained on Boro's radar since.

What's the latest Ryan Giles transfer news?

A report from the Northern Echo on Friday morning suggests that Boro's pursuit of Giles has been dealt a blow, as a potential knock-on effect from Wolves could see Giles utilised within the club's eventual 25-man Premier League squad.

Lopetegui currently has three left-backs at his disposal at Molineux, but reports suggest that one in the form of Rayan Ait-Nouri could soon depart the West Midlands.

French news outlet Foot Mercato suggest that Ait Nouri is involved in a deal to move back to France and join Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice on an initial loan deal, which would include a mandatory future fee. However, reports from the Express and Star suggest that this is not the case.

This leaves Giles' future very much up in the air, as it would seem unlikely that Wolves would be willing to move on two options in the same position, which would only leave Hugo Bueno as a natural left-sided defender.

Wolves under no pressure

While Giles is said to remain keen on a permanent transfer, staff at Wolves believe they are "under no pressure" to sell the full-back in the window, as he still has two years left on his current contract with the Premier League side.

"We’re under no contract pressure, which is a great position for the club to be in. And then it is all about the coach making decisions for the make-up of his squad. We get calls from all over Europe about him," said Wolves' strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson, as per the Northern Echo.

“He now no longer looks like a winger playing at full-back, but it’s still fair to say that, because of the qualities he’s got, playing him high up the pitch is where you get the best return. He will then start to add goals to his game. Then you’ve got a really formidable force."

The need for a left-back at Boro

In recent days, TeesideLive report that Carrick does have contingency plans if their pursuit of bringing Giles to the Riverside Stadium on a permanent basis is unsuccessful.

Whilst no other names have been mooted as of yet, it is a position which the Boro boss needs to address sooner rather than later.

Giles isn't the only left-back which departed from Teeside over the summer, as squad player Marc Bola also moved on for Turkish Super Lig outfit Samsunspor. This leaves Hayden Coulson as Boro's only natural left-back at this moment in time, as he returned from a season-long loan with Aberdeen.