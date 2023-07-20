Wolverhampton Wanderers’ left-back Ryan Giles is in the midst of mounting speculation regarding his future at the club.

Giles enjoyed an excellent campaign on loan at Middlesbrough last season, one that saw him play 48 times for the club. He didn’t manage to score, but he registered 12 assists.

The defender returned to Wolves after helping Middlesbrough get all the way to the play-off semi-finals, and while he’s been part of the club’s pre-season trip to Portugal, his future still remains up in the air.

What is the latest Ryan Giles transfer news?

With that said, here we have taken a look at all the latest transfer news regarding Wolves’ Ryan Giles…

Middlesbrough keen on Ryan Giles deal

After his successful loan spell at Boro last season, it comes as no surprise that Middlesbrough are interested in signing Giles again this summer.

That is according to Tom Collomosse, who states that the Championship club are weighing up an offer for the 23-year-old, who could be available for around £5 million.

As mentioned, Giles was very impressive while at the Riverside Stadium last season, becoming an integral part of the team that flourished after Michael Carrick’s arrival.

Giles played everywhere across the left-hand side and is said to have left an impression on Carrick himself.

The Englishman has yet to break into the first team at Wolves, despite impressing at Middlesbrough and on previous loans.

Are Luton Town interested in Ryan Giles?

While Middlesbrough remain keen on doing a deal for Giles, they also face competition as the same update from Tom Collomosse, also states that Luton Town are interested in the defender.

The Hatters are preparing for life in the Premier League, and it seems Rob Edwards was aware of Giles’ performances in the Championship and is now keen on bringing him to Kenilworth Road.

Luton have been active in the transfer window so far and will no doubt continue to be as their wait for the Premier League to start ticks down.

Have Middlesbrough or Luton Town made bids for Ryan Giles?

According to TEAMtalk, both Middlesbrough and Luton Town are said to have already made offers for Giles.

Giles is now being regarded as one of the best full backs around, and the report states that the Premier League side could consider cashing in on Giles if they receive a suitable offer.

The West Midlands outfit is known to need to balance the books this summer to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, so players like Giles could be moved on.

Wolves, West Ham talks impact Ryan Giles saga

Wolves are in talks with West Ham United over a deal to sign left-back Aaron Cresswell, which means Giles’ exit from Molineux increases, according to Steve Madeley of The Athletic.

The two Premier League sides are said to be in talks over a deal worth £5 million for Cresswell, who is said to be keen on the idea of moving to a new club.

In the report from Madeley, he also states that Hugo Bueno remains in Lopetegui’s plans, which leaves the door open for a possible exit for Giles this summer. It is believed that there is reservations at Wolves about the 23-year-old’s defending for Premier League level.