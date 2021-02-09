Latest Rotherham United team news pre-Cardiff, what will the Millers XI look like tonight?

Rotherham United are back in action in the Championship this evening as they take on Cardiff City.

Paul Warne’s side have moved out of the relegation zone in recent weeks and are a side bubbling with confidence having picked up four wins and a draw in their last six league fixtures.

That included an impressive 2-1 win against Preston North End last time out, which should only hike confidence further against Cardiff this evening.

However, there is a fresh injury concern for Warne in the form of Jamie Lindsay, who hobbled out of that win at Preston early on.

As per the club’s official media, Warne said: “I’ve got no idea how bad it is. He’s getting a scan on Monday and I once pulled my hamstring on the Saturday and played on the Tuesday so I’m hoping he’s one of those superhuman people.

“He is in pain now which isn’t a great sign. I’m only guessing but if he has pulled it it could be two, three or four weeks.”

Ben Wiles, who replaced Lindsay at Preston and scored, could come into the side to replace him.

Apart from that, you’ve got to imagine it’ll be a fairly untouched Rotherham side; Jamal Blackman has been forced to isolate, with Viktor Johansson involved in goal, Joe Mattock is a longer-term absentee, with the only other headache for Warne coming in attack.

It was Freddie Ladapo and George Hirst last time out, but Matt Crooks and Michael Smith finished the game. If it is fresh legs Warne wants, he might just tweak his attack.

Predicted XI: Johansson; Ihiekwe, MacDonald, Robertson; Harding, Wing, Wiles, Barlaser, Giles; Ladapo, Smith.