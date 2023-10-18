Highlights Southampton's start to the Championship season has been inconsistent, leaving them in 10th position and 13 points behind Leicester City.

Manager Russell Martin has been experimenting with his starting 11, including playing top scorer Adam Armstrong out wide.

Ross Stewart, a new signing, is expected to make his debut for Southampton soon, which raises questions about the future of Che Adams and whether he will be sold in January.

Southampton's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has already had its ups and downs to say the very least, with Russell Martin not finding life at St Mary's Stadium perhaps as simple as he may have liked.

Going into the October international break, the Saints sat in 10th position, some 13 points behind a team in Leicester City that were relegated from the Premier League alongside them just a few months ago, and one they've already lost to 4-1 on home soil.

Four defeats on the spin in September obviously did not help Martin's cause, but before football paused once more for international fixtures, Southampton had won back-to-back matches before then drawing against lowly Rotherham United.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

Martin has been tinkering with his starting 11 to try and find the best balance for his side, and that especially has been the case up-front, where top scorer Adam Armstrong is finding himself play out wide on the right flank - albeit to good effect.

Having trialled Carlos Alcaraz for a couple of matches as a false nine, Martin went back to utilising Che Adams as the lone striker against Rotherham, but the Scotland international hasn't been a consistent starter despite his Premier League pedigree.

How has Che Adams been performing for Southampton in 2023-24?

Adams only came off the bench in Southampton's first two league matches of the campaign, but he scored in both of those against Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City to earn himself a start against Plymouth Argyle.

The 27-year-old's goalscoring streak continued with a late winner against the Pilgrims, but in his six appearances since, he has failed to find the back of the net.

Four of those have been starts whilst he was left out against QPR in late August, owing to transfer speculation linking him with a move away, and he did not come off the bench against Stoke City as the Saints successfully defended a 1-0 scoreline.

And with Martin not really knowing who to pick consistently in that centre-forward role, another option is set to be added to the mix in the form of Ross Stewart.

Southampton splashed out an initial £8 million on the Scotland international, who had banged in the goals for Sunderland over the past two seasons, albeit his 2022-23 campaign was cut short by injury.

When Stewart arrived on transfer deadline day at the start of September, it looked as though Adams would perhaps be leaving and the Black Cats striker was his replacement, but as the 11pm deadline struck, both would be a part of the Saints squad until at least January 2024.

When will Ross Stewart make his Southampton debut?

Stewart is yet to be seen though in the red and white of Southampton as he is still recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered back in January whilst a Sunderland player - his debut will soon be coming though.

In September, Martin revealed that a return to action for Stewart was pencilled in for after the October international break, meaning that if all has gone to plan then he could get some minutes against Hull City on Saturday.

And considering Southampton won't have bought Stewart to be a backup player in the long run, you have to wonder if this means the Saints will look to cash in on Adams this coming January when the transfer window re-opens.

Should Southampton sell Che Adams in January?

Adams' contract at the South Coast club expires at the end of the current campaign, but they have put a new three-year extension on the table - one which remains unsigned.

There is a serious risk that Southampton may lose their £15 million investment from 2019 for absolutely nothing regardless of where they finish in the table and what division they are in for the 2024-25 season, and with the formation that Martin plays, there won't be enough room for Adams and Stewart in the same starting 11.

Plenty of Premier League sides were interested over the summer, with Everton pushing the hardest, and when January does come around, Adams will have less than six months remaining on his contract.

Clubs are more likely to take a punt around that time in a bid to try and get a bargain for Adams as his price may be reduced due to the contract length, and if Stewart has been signed to become the main man through the middle, then Southampton should try and get the best price for their number 10 and move on without him.