The future of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been the subject of much transfer speculation in recent months.

Stewart has a year remaining of his contract at the Stadium of Light, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Rangers, Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Crystal Palace and Brentford were all keen on Stewart in January, according to Sky Sports' Keith Downie and he is once again said to be attracting attention this summer.

Stewart missed much of last season through injury, but he still managed an impressive return of 11 goals and three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

The Scotsman has been sidelined since January with an Achilles injury and will not be fit for the start of the Championship season, but manager Tony Mowbray says he is making good progress in his recovery.

Mowbray will be keen to get Stewart back fit, but he will be desperate to ensure he remains at the club and as speculation over his future gathers pace, we rounded up all the latest news surrounding the striker.

What is the latest on Ross Stewart's Sunderland future?

No progress in contract talks

According to The Northern Echo, Sunderland are "no closer to reaching an agreement" with Stewart over a new deal.

Negotiations have been ongoing for months with the 27-year-old, but there is no imminent prospect of a breakthrough.

It means that the Black Cats are facing a big decision this summer on whether to cash in on Stewart or risk losing him for free at the end of his contract next year.

Mowbray opens up on Stewart future

Mowbray again reinforced his desire to tie Stewart down to an extension, but admitted he would "understand" if the striker decided to move on.

"I don't know to be honest," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"I don't think there's any change otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there. I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that. Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available."

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger," Mowbray added.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities. If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting. Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

Luton and Stoke interested in Ross Stewart

The Northern Echo claim that Luton Town and Stoke City are both plotting a move for Stewart.

Luton searching for attacking reinforcements this summer after their promotion to the Premier League and they have been linked with Everton striker Tom Cannon, who is also said to be attracting interest from Sunderland.

But now it seems that Stewart has emerged on the Hatters' transfer radar and should he make the switch to Kenilworth Road, he would face competition from the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris.

Stoke have had a long-standing interest in Stewart and a move to the bet365 Stadium would see him reunite with Potters manager Alex Neil, who he worked with on Wearside.

Stewart thrived under Neil, helping the Black Cats to promotion from League One under the 42-year-old in the 2012-22 campaign and enjoying a strong start to last season before Neil's departure.

The Potters will also be keen to strengthen in the forward areas, particularly given the struggles of Dwight Gayle since his arrival from Newcastle United last summer.