Heading into this summer, Ross Stewart always felt like a name that would be tied to plenty of speculation.

That generally tends to happen when players enter their final years on their contract, and with Sunderland having triggered an extension to the Scotsman's current deal at the Stadium of Light, that is all he has remaining.

Come the summer of 2024, if nothing changes, Stewart will be a free agent, giving Sunderland some tough decisions to make ahead of that date.

Amid interest from other clubs, should they cash in? Or, cling on to their asset in the hope an extension will be signed?

Regardless of what happens in the future, below, we've rounded up all the latest news on Stewart and his future.

Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City keen on Ross Stewart

Unfortunately for Sunderland and their supporters hoping to keep hold of Ross Stewart this summer, it does look as though the club's resolve will be tested at some stage.

That is because multiple clubs are said to be very keen, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke eyeing the 26-year-old.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the three clubs are ready to raid their fellow Championship side.

Nixon also reports that the fact Stewart is not set to be fit for the start of the Championship campaign is not putting clubs off, with the sides instead concerned about him being ready as soon as possible.

Stoke City set to test Sunderland's resolve for Stewart

Out of the above clubs, Alan Nixon via Patreon mentioned that Stoke City boss Alex Neil has a big cheque in his pocket to bid for Stewart.

The journalist has now doubled down on this on Twitter.

It seems, then, that the Potters are prepared to put their money where their mouth is with regards to the interest in Stewart this summer.

If these reports do indeed prove to be accurate, a bid would surely land in the next few weeks.

With plenty of interest in Stewart above, it is also worth paying attention to some very recent comments made by Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

Naturally, Stewart's future is a big talking point this summer and Mowbray admits that after months of negotiations, things still do not look as though they are coming to a swift conclusion anytime soon.

"I don't know to be honest," said Mowbray, when question on the Scotsman's future at the club, via the Northern Echo.

"I don't think there's any change, otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there. I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that. Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available."

The Black Cats boss added, hinting things could yet rumble on for the next few months: "In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger."

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities.

"If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting. Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

It will be fascinating to see where Stewart's future lies come the end of the summer transfer window.