The future of Ross Stewart is currently the cause of a lot of speculation at Sunderland.

While Sunderland enjoyed a successful first year back in the Championship, earning a sixth place finish, the future of their star striker remains up in the air.

The forward missed most of last season due to injury, last featuring in the team last January.

However, he earned a lot of plaudits during his time in the team, having performed excellently when available, scoring 10 in 13 league appearances.

What is the latest surrounding Ross Stewart’s future?

But with just one year remaining on his contract, his future remains uncertain as the new campaign draws closer.

Stewart is set to miss the start of the season as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in January.

However, that has not stopped discussion over where his future lies in the long-term.

Southampton leading Ross Stewart chase

Southampton have emerged as the favourites to sign Ross Stewart from the Black Cats.

According to Alan Nixon, the Saints are the current front-runners to secure a move for the 27-year-old.

Russell Martin may be looking to add some extra firepower to his ranks, depending on the club’s other transfer business.

The future of Che Adams remains up in the air, with Stewart a potential replacement for his Scotland teammate.

Southampton are not thought to be put off by Stewart’s recent injury woes with the team keen to sign him to the squad should they be in the market for a new forward this summer.

Middlesbrough stance on Ross Stewart

However, Middlesbrough will not be joining the race to sign the forward from Sunderland.

According to Teesside Live, the club has not turned their attention towards a move for the Sunderland striker.

While Michael Carrick is hopeful of reinforcing his attacking options this summer, a move for Stewart is not seen as on the cards.

Instead, Boro have identified other targets with the likes of Cameron Archer still seen as a possibility after his successful loan spell at the Riverside in the second half of last season.

Archer helped Boro earn a top four finish in the Championship, but both Middlesbrough and Sunderland ultimately suffered play-off defeat at the semi-final stages.

Alex Neil could be set for more departures from Stoke City in the window

Stoke City involvement in Ross Stewart transfer race

According to Alan Nixon, former Sunderland boss Alex Neil is keen to reunite with the forward.

Stewart proved a pivotal player in the team during Neil’s brief time in charge at the Stadium of Light, with his goal powering the team to promotion to the second tier.

The Stoke City boss is seeking to bring the 27-year-old to the club in order to bolster their current attacking options.

Stoke suffered an underwhelming campaign last year, finishing 16th in the table, 16 points adrift of the play-off places.

The Potters will be hoping to reinforce their attacking options for the season ahead in order to boost their chances of competing for a top six finish.

But it remains to be seen whether a contract agreement between Stewart and Sunderland can be reached, or if the Black Cats will opt to cash-in on the forward in this transfer window.