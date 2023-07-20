Sunderland are just a couple of weeks away from getting their Championship season underway.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be hoping to compete for promotion to the Premier League having narrowly missed out on it last season.

The Black Cats enjoyed a successful first year back in the second division by earning a sixth place finish.

A play-off defeat to Luton Town consigned the club to another year in the second tier.

Sunderland have moved quickly to bring in a number of fresh faces this summer following the loss to the Hatters.

What is the latest news surrounding the future of Ross Stewart at Sunderland?

But the future of star striker Ross Stewart remains up in the air, with just 12 months remaining on his contract.

The Scot is currently out injured as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury suffered in January.

Stewart scored 10 and assisted three in 13 league appearances last season.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding his situation at Sunderland…

Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke interested in Stewart

According to Alan Nixon, there are three Championship sides chasing the signature of Stewart this summer.

Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City have all been named as potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

Stoke manager Alex Neil knows the player well from his time in charge at the Stadium of Light, where he guided the team to promotion thanks to Stewart’s goals.

But Boro and the Saints are also searching for a new forward ahead of the upcoming season.

However, Teesside Live have claimed that a move for Stewart is not on the cards at the Riverside this summer, with other targets being pursued instead.

What's Tony Mowbray had to say?

Mowbray recently spoke about the future of the team’s star striker amid the speculation surrounding him.

The 59-year-old admitted that he’d understand if Stewart decided to make the move away from the club.

No agreement between Sunderland and the player is close, as Stewart weighs up his options.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that.

“As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.”

Tony Mowbray has been proactive in the transfer market for Sunderland

No progress made on Stewart contract

According to the Sunderland Echo, talks between the club and Stewart have made no significant progress.

Stewart’s first choice is to remain at the Stadium of Light, but his injury issues over the last 18 months have slowed any discussions.

Stewart’s goalscoring record has attracted a number of suitors which has left Sunderland in a difficult position.

The Black Cats risk losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2024 if no renewal can be agreed, which could force them into cashing-in this window or in the January period.

Sunderland will be hopeful of retaining the striker, who could be key to any promotion push this season if he can remain fit.

But with no progress made, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Stewart as he nears his return to fitness.