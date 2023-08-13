With weeks still to go in the transfer market, some of the biggest transfer speculation in the entire EFL continues to revolve around Sunderland striker Ross Stewart.

The Scotsman has just one-year remaining on his current deal at the Stadium of Light, and therefore clubs are circling looking for a cut-price deal.

With that said, in this article, we've rounded up all of the latest news over the last 24-48 hours on the Scottish forward and discussed below.

In the most recent news surrounding Ross Stewart's future, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has once again commented on the Scotsman's current situation.

In an interesting revelation, the Sunderland boss claimed that the club are not over-stressed at the prospect of losing the striker on a free transfer.

"I genuinely don't think the club are over-stressing on it," Mowbray revealed on Stewart's future, via ChronicleLive.

"What did he cost? It certainly wasn't millions and millions.

"I don't think the club are over-stressing.

"They're making him offers that they think are special in the context of where our football club is at the moment."

Speaking further on Stewart at Sunderland, Tony Mowbray discussed the fitness of the forward, who is currently out injured.

That injury has, of course, complicated any potential deal this summer, and it doesn't sound as though Stewart will be back any time soon and certainly not ahead of the transfer deadline.

“He was on the grass today with his boots on, that’s a positive sign." Mowbray revealed, via the Sunderland Echo.

“I’m not sure the timescale of a few weeks is right, it will probably be a bit more than a few weeks, six or seven weeks is my inkling before he can potentially get on the pitch.

“I think the club are pretty relaxed. Obviously we’d like him to sign a new contract, we’ve obviously had lots of discussions.

“The situation is he’s getting himself fit. There’s no pressure, we’re not stood over Ross every five minutes telling him to get out there and get pushed on.

“He has to get fit because he’s had a bad injury and we have to make sure in his mind he’s ready to play.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if any club come in for Stewart whilst he is still carrying an injury.

Of course, another thing that could potentially affect what happens with Stewart moving forwards is Sunderland's pursuit of attacking options in the transfer market.

As Tony Mowbray outlined though, bringing in a forward is not straightforward.

The Black Cats boss did reveal that progress was being made, though, telling the Sunderland Echo: “I think everyday there is a bit of movement, yet there is nobody through the door yet."

“I fully understand deals are difficult to do. Selling clubs can start really high if they want and deals take a long time to get done.

“Every day we have an update now. Are we any closer? Yeah, we are closer than yesterday."

With still weeks to go ahead of the transfer deadline, no doubt the above will not be the last comments Mowbray is forced to make on Stewart's future.