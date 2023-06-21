Southampton's relegation has not deterred clubs from making a move for midfield prodigy Romeo Lavia, with the south coast club set to cash in on his services this summer.

Despite suffering relegation, a whole host of clubs are interested in his services, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool. It has been a rapid rise for the Belgian, who despite only joining Manchester City three years ago, starred for their under-18's side at the age of 16, being promoted to the under-23's as a result.

City swept up the Premier League 2 trophy in the 2020-21 season, with Lavia tasting success at the age of just 17; and from there, his development has only grown. Training with the first team in 2021-22, he has been a revelation in the youth circles of English football - earning his move to Southampton.

Tenacious, energetic and above all, quality-ridden performances were frequent at St. Mary's, and at the age of 19, Lavia can hold his head high despite relegation to the Championship under Ruben Selles, Nathan Jones and Ralph Hassenhuttl's guidances - though the time has now, rightly, come for him to make the step up back to the Premier League.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Belgian international, though their pursuits of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo, Kai Havertz and more probably mean that Lavia is way down their pecking order in terms of potential signings given the amount of money that is reportedly being lashed about by the Gunners - though that could change with Grant Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Albert Sambi Lokonga's departures.

Liverpool could well be looking out for other signings in midfield given they haven't strengthen there in a while, bar the Alexis Mac Allister deal which saw him leave Brighton earlier this month. The Reds will have to replace the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the centre of the park, with Lavia a potential option for Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea have already spent a serious amount of money, but with N'Golo Kante, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz AND Mason Mount all likely to depart, reinforcements will be needed in the centre of midfield.

And finally, Manchester United have been linked with his services. They are probably the club least in need of a central midfielder with Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Fred and Christian Eriksen in their ranks, yet they could well retain an interest.

What has Romeo Lavia said about a potential move?

Whilst the Belgian starlet hasn't made a direct comment on his future, his end of season comments after being at Southampton made it appear that he would be leaving, giving an ominous tone about a potential departure from the south coast for one of the country's elite sides.

He said: “First of all, I’m really, really grateful that Southampton gave me the chance to have my first step in professional football, and, looking back, I’m really happy to have made this step here. I’ve enjoyed it so far.

“I’ve learned so much about the club, and honestly I feel like part of a family, because I know most of the people around the building, and you just want to give back to them for everything they do for you during the week, and the whole year really, so that gives me motivation to give my all for the rest of the season.”

What have other managers said about Romeo Lavia?

Lavia didn't quite impress former Southampton boss Ruben Selles, who said that the Belgian had more work to do whilst they were battling relegation.

He said to talkSPORT: "Well, I will say that he's not impressing me.

"I think he [Lavia] has more football to offer and I expect him to offer more football. He's not there yet, so he needs to step up and move forward."

Furthermore, it was clear that Lavia had talent when at Anderlecht, current Burnley boss Vincent Kompany tried to keep him, as per head of academy Jens Kindermans who said: “That’s why he’s a special guy. There were two players in that year other teams wanted: Romeo and (Mario) Stroeykens.

"Vincent and his assistant Craig (Bellamy) talked to Romeo and tried to convince him to stay. After that, I asked the coach of the national team, Roberto Martinez, to speak to him. That was my last chance.”