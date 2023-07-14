Southampton's rebuild under new head coach Russell Martin has started with the additions of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning, and soon you'd expect some outgoings to be confirmed.

No significant stars have left the building just yet, but with a mountain of interest in many of their first-team talents, the Saints are prepared for bids to come in in the near future.

One Saints player that has emerged as a target for some top clubs is Romeo Lavia, whose first season in men's football has to be described as a success despite Southampton's relegation.

He featured 34 times last season and has since been capped by the Belgian national team for the first time, but many do not expect him to be lining up for Southampton when their Championship season kicks off against Sheffield Wednesday in three weeks' time.

Lavia returned to action for Southampton following their relegation this week when appearing in a pre-season friendly against Benfica, which took place behind closed doors at St George's Park.

The teenager came off the bench at half-time but only played for half an hour before being replaced by an even younger midfielder in Kamari Doyle, with the Saints eventually losing 2-0.

How much longer Lavia will be at Southampton is anyone's guess - let's take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Belgian midfielder.

Liverpool poised to make transfer approach

The club that look most likely to land Lavia at this point is Liverpool, who have been admirers of Lavia for some time.

They have already added to their midfield this summer with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but there may be a need to add to their defensive engine room options soon.

The Athletic have claimed that Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia are preparing a £40 million bid for Fabinho, which would in-turn see Liverpool look for a replacement and Lavia would be near the top of their list - if not at the very top.

A move for Lavia would only be able to be funded by player sales though, such as Fabinho, with Football Insider stating that the Reds are now preparing a formal offer for the teenager.

Man City keeping tabs on Lavia's situation

Whilst they aren't reportedly at the front of the chase, one club who are keen to be kept up to speed with Lavia's situation is Manchester City.

City sold Lavia to Southampton last year, along with fellow young talents Samuel Edozie and Gavin Bazunu, with the Premier League champions including a sell-on clause and also a buy-back clause of £40 million that can be triggered next year.

90min have reported that City are in touch with Southampton to see what happens with Lavia this summer - and if bids do come in for him then Pep Guardiola's side could potentially get involved.

Arsenal 'one to watch' in race for Belgian

Even though Declan Rice is poised to become an Arsenal player, the Gunners are still on the lookout for another midfielder alongside the West Ham captain.

They have been linked to Lavia for a number of weeks but it seemingly rests on Thomas Partey potentially departing the Emirates Stadium, with interest coming from Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now claimed that Lavia is 'one to watch' in Arsenal's pursuit of another midfield body this summer, although they may have to move quick if Liverpool are lining up an offer.