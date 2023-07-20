Southampton are slowly starting to get their transfer business underway, as they’ve already completed two signings and will no doubt want more through the door.

The club kicks off their Championship campaign with a trip to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday in nearly two weeks.

The Saints have already added Ryan Manning and Shea Charles to their squad, but with the likelihood of departures, there are more arrivals expected.

Southampton have yet to see any high-profile names leave the club, but interest is definitely there as numerous players are being touted by teams from the Premier League or abroad.

One player who is the subject of interest in the Premier League is midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Lavia was a mainstay in the Southampton team that got relegated last season and has returned to the club this summer, with pre-season preparations underway.

It is unclear how much longer Lavia will be a Southampton player, but as we wait to see, here is all the latest transfer news involving the Southampton man.

Who is interested in signing Romeo Lavia?

Lavia has been a hot topic so far this summer, as several top-flight teams have been mentioned in regards to a possible destination.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old. While Liverpool have also been credited with interest, as they look at suitable midfield options.

While Lavia’s former club Manchester City have also been mentioned, as they have a buy-back clause that could come into force in 2024.

90min reported that Pep Guardiola’s side are in contact with the Saints, and should a bid arrive for the midfielder, they could potentially get involved.

Liverpool’s stance on Romeo Lavia

As reported by Football Insider, Liverpool are now said to be prepared to make a formal offer for Lavia.

The Premier League side could be about to lose two midfielders in the next week or so, as Fabinho is the subject of interest from Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, who are preparing a £40 million offer.

While club captain Jordan Henderson is also the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, with the England international agreeing terms with Al Ettifaq, the team that Steven Gerrard manages.

So, it seems Liverpool are looking for replacements and Lavia is said to be at the top of the club’s list.

Transfer claim emerges on Romeo Lavia

Southampton are said to need to sell Lavia this summer, according to Football Insider.

The defensive midfielder is seen as one of the most sellable assets at the club after their relegation from the Premier League.

The report states that teams remain interested in the midfielder, but as of yet no bid has been made. However, reports say that Liverpool are said to be leading the race.

It was reported by the Daily Mail, that Lavia was said to have a valuation of around £45 million. But, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who told GIVEMESPORT, that now could be £50 million for a player that is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.