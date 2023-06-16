Southampton face a busy summer of transfer activity as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

After over a decade in the top flight, the Saints suffered the drop with a 20th place finish in the Premier League.

It is expected that Russell Martin will be appointed with the task of bringing the club straight back at the first attempt, although no agreement has yet been reached with Swansea City over a deal for the 37-year-old.

Plenty of first team players have uncertain futures with the transfer window now open, meaning it could be a busy few weeks and months ahead at St. Mary’s.

What is the latest Romeo Lavia transfer news?

One such player that is subject to intense speculation is Romeo Lavia.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the 19-year-old midfielder…

Ambitious Chelsea double swoop

Chelsea are hoping to secure a move for both Lavia and Moises Caicedo as they look to overhaul their current midfield options.

The likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher could all follow N’golo Kante out the exit door at Stamford Bridge this summer, leaving Mauricio Pochettino short in that area.

However, Football London have reported that the Blues are planning to bring both Lavia and Caicedo to the club this transfer window.

It is expected that the cost could reach £120 million, with £40 million accounting for the Southampton player.

Liverpool shortlist

Lavia is one of a number of potential midfield signings being targeted this summer.

It has been reported by The Athletic that the Reds are now moving on to their next transfer target following the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga and Ryan Gravenberch are all seen as potential targets for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as well as Lavia.

It remains to be seen which player that the Premier League side will pursue, but it is clear that there is an interest in the Southampton starlet.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly prepared to be patient in the hunt for Ward-Prowse this summer.

Arsenal keen

Another Premier League club that is showing an interest in Lavia is Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side finished second in the Premier League last season so are looking to bring in players that can help them bridge the gap to champions Manchester City.

According to the Guardian, the Gunners have an interest in the 19-year-old as they look to boost their midfield options for next season.

The north London club are currently targeting a number of big-name signings, but they may yet also make an approach for the Belgian.