Romeo Lavia has been the talk of the town as one of the brightest talents in the EFL looks set to depart.

The 19-year-old became one of the most talked about talents in the Premier League last season despite his side finishing rock bottom.

Alongside Juan Larios, Gavin Bazunu and Samuel Edozie, Lavia was one of several talented youngsters to arrive at St. Mary’s from Manchester City last summer with the Belgian youngster taking centre stage.

His first season in senior football, he demonstrated experience well beyond his years in his 29 Premier League outings. A calming presence at the base of the midfield, Lavia always looked unphased under pressure, his ability to relieve the danger for his side a valuable asset.

A component passer, his Manchester City education was clear to see in his debut campaign and with the key attributes he has showcased as of late, it is little surprise to see multiple elite European outfits on the hunt for his services.

As always, the transfer window has thrown up many twists and turns with Lavia’s future still in the balance.

What is the latest about the Lavia situation?

Latest reports suggest Chelsea are close to winning the race for Romeo Lavia for a £55 million fee, after lodging a £48 million bid earlier this week, according to Jack Rosser.

Furthermore, the deal is expected to be a base fee of £52 million with the remaining £3 million as add ons, as reported by Bobby Vincent of Football.London.

A move would prove to be a significant blow to Liverpool after also targeting the midfielder, while both clubs go head-to-head in the race for Brighton star Moises Caicedo. Chelsea are reported to be interested in both midfielders as they continue to revitalise their midfield.

However, it had been previously reported by journalist Sacha Tavolieri that Lavia prefers Liverpool despite previous Chelsea bids and could prove to be an intriguing dilemma before making the move to London.

Both parties will want to conclude this deal imminently with Chelsea now in the driving seat after the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal had both been reportedly interested in the player earlier in the window.

Where does this leave Southampton and Lavia?

A serious financial package on offer, it would not be the first big fee Southampton have commanded this window. Tino Livramento joined Newcastle United for an initial £32 million, as reported by Sky Sports, while receiving around £17 million for Mohammed Salisu from Monaco, as per Simon Jones of the Daily Mail.

This along with the financial health of the club has meant Southampton will not be forced to sell on the cheap.

Saints are also blessed with an array of talent in central midfield remaining in their ranks, Carlos Alcaraz, Will Smallbone, Joe Aribo and most importantly James Ward-Prowse all top-quality options at this level.

For Lavia, it is a second chance at the Premier League and this time, much higher up the division. As Liverpool continue their midfield rebuild, he could stake his claim as the long-term solution as one of the central three, commanding at the base of the midfield while the allure of European football goes without saying - and potential for more game time with Jurgen Klopp’s side competing on all fronts.

Chelsea, however, offers the opportunity to be a part of their own mini-revival. The likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic the standout midfield departures, the arrivals of Lesley Ugochukwu and Andrey Santos shows their intent on focusing on the next generation - and as a proven talent at this level, Lavia could be the next star to make his mark at the elite level and a new hero at Stamford Bridge.