There are plenty of Leeds United players facing an uncertain future at the club following their relegation to the Championship.

The Whites finished 19th to end their three-year stint in the top flight.

Sam Allardyce had been appointed with just a handful of games remaining to try and overturn the gap to safety, but the veteran coach was unable to do so.

This has led to speculation surrounding many figures at Elland Road, including Rodrigo Moreno.

What is the latest transfer situation surrounding Rodrigo Moreno?

Here we look at the latest details surrounding his potential exit from Elland Road this summer…

Rodrigo issues response

The player has reacted to all the speculation surrounding his future while with the Spain squad for international duty.

Speaking to La Razon, the forward has claimed that he has no details on where his future lies.

He confirmed that he is currently set to return for pre-season training on 3 July, but has no more information beyond that.

The 32-year-old clarified that his focus is on the national team as Spain currently compete in the Nations League finals, admitting that he is looking forward to a break after a long and difficult season.

Real Madrid interest

The source of much of the speculation around his future comes from reports linking him with a sensational move to Real Madrid.

The 14 times’ European Cup winners are looking to reinforce their options up front after the sudden departure of Karim Benzema at the end of last season.

It has been claimed that Rodrigo has become an unlikely target following Leeds’ relegation to the Championship.

Rodrigo has plenty of La Liga experience having competed in the Spanish top flight for Valencia from 2015 to 2020.

Relegation release clause

Relegation to the Championship has been a big reason for the uncertainty over his future.

The striker has been a key figure for Leeds during their time in the Premier League and has stood out as one of their better players.

His goal tally has earned him plaudits and recognition that he should be competing in a top division.

But relegation has also reportedly triggered a clause in his contract that means he can depart for as little as £3 million this summer.

