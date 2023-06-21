Leeds United centre-back Robin Koch is interesting multiple clubs in Europe's top five leagues this summer and is expected to depart Elland Road.

The Whites are back in the Championship after three seasons of Premier League football culminated with relegation, finishing in 19th place.

Relegation inevitably brings about many changes for clubs, with the cost of demotion to the second tier carrying significant financial loss for Leeds.

There are likely to be multiple changes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved regarding incomings and outgoings.

One up for discission is the future of Koch, who is a full German international with 82 Bundesliga and 73 Premier League games under his belt. The 26-year-old has appeared eight times for his country.

His reputation as a top-flight player, and pedigree at international level means he will not be a Championship player next season. Koch is also into the final year of his deal.

Spurs were first linked with the defender weeks ago, but a number of other clubs have lodged interest since.

What's the latest on Robin Koch's future with Leeds?

Here, we take a look at all the latest surrounding Koch's future at Elland Road with Leeds.

Manchester United

German reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the Red Devils are weighing up a move for the ex-Freiburg man.

Koch is on United's list of defensive targets for Leeds' bitter rivals Man United and "loose talks" are believed to have taken place.

Erik ten Hag is looking to beef up his squad this summer after his first season in charge at Old Trafford, and he may appreciate the versatility of Koch, who can play in central defence or in a defensive-midfield position.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Tobi Altschäffl of BILD is reporting that the 2021/22 Europa League winners are looking to bring Koch back to his native Germany.

This is also being reported by Christian Falk, as per Caught Offside, who believes the German can depart for free this summer, in spite of having a year remaining on his contract.

Frankfurt are in the market for a centre-back as Evan N'Dicka departed earlier this month on a free transfer at the end of his deal, to move to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Could West Ham United sign Robin Koch to replace Declan Rice?

Altschäffl also confirmed the interest of West Ham in Koch as a potential player to come in and help replace Declan Rice, due to his versatility.

Writing on Twitter, he states: "In addition to Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham entered the race for Robin Koch. At West Ham he is being discussed as a six and a possible Rice successor."

However, a move for the German international will likely take him back to Germany, Altschäffl explained: "Koch's tendency is more towards the Bundesliga."