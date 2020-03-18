Latest reports claim Jude Bellingham has rejected Man United and Chelsea for other side

Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham has accepted a deal to join Borussia Dortmund, according to Sport Bild as tweeted by Goal.com’s Ronan Murphy.

16-year-old midfielder Bellingham has been in superb form this season in what has been his breakthrough year in a Blues shirt.

Joining Birmingham’s academy at the age of eight, Bellingham progressed through the various academy sides at the club – before impressing enough to be handed a debut against Swansea City last year.

Making 35 appearances in all competitions this term, Bellingham has impressed – netting four goals in the process.

With such good performances and his young age, interest from a number of clubs has followed with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea being linked.

United’s interest seems to have been the most prominent in recent weeks with Bellingham attended a guided tour of Old Trafford last week.

However, despite the growing interest from the Red Devils, German side Dortmund have also been labelled with interest – and it is now reported that Bellingham has accepted a deal to move to the Bundesliga this summer.

Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham will join Borussia Dortmund after rejecting Bayern Munich, according to Sport Bild. He also visited Man Utd recently, but will move to Dortmund this summer. #BCFC #BVB #FCBayern #MUFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) March 18, 2020

Dortmund have had a success of late in developing young English talent, having seen Jadon Sancho have a prosperous career at the club.

Bellingham, who will see the remainder of the season out with Birmingham – is also said to have rejected interest from Bayern Munich.

The Verdict

Dortmund is a wise choice for Bellingham. The Bundesliga does seem to be the place to go at the moment for budding young footballers and Dortmund has it all for a player to develop.

Jadon Sancho is a prime example of the German side’s willingness to trust young players in big games, having impressed during the Champions League this term.

Whilst they are only claims at the moment, you have to feel that Bellingham is growing closer and closer to a move to Germany.