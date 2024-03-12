Reading still haven't secured a takeover deal at this stage and that's a major worry for their supporters.

The club was put on the market back in September and this came as a relief to a huge chunk of the Royals' fanbase, who had seen their team be deducted four points during the 2023/24 campaign already at that point.

With owner Dai Yongge's cash flow problems in mind and the fact the club was put up for sale nearly six months ago now, many people would have expected a takeover to have been completed at this point.

But as of today, it doesn't seem as though any party has been granted exclusivity. And there may be some way to go before a deal is agreed between Dai and a potential buyer.

What supporters don't want is for the club to head into the summer and next season majorly unprepared again - because they had huge disruption last summer and that affected results during the early stages of the campaign.

That's probably the least of their worries at the moment though, with some fans even fearing administration and liquidation.

Fans are fed up with Dai and so are the EFL, who are clearly unhappy with the Royals' owner, but neither party has the power to remove him and that's a shame considering he has overseen on and off-field failure at the Select Car Leasing Stadium since his arrival in 2017.

Reading's league finishes during Dai Yongge's tenure 2017/18 (Championship) 20th 2018/19 (Championship) 20th 2019/20 (Championship) 14th 2020/21 (Championship) 7th 2021/22 (Championship) 21st 2022/23 (Championship; relegated) 22nd

They are now in a relegation battle in League One, with the six points they have had deducted placing them in danger.

Dai Yonnge and Dayong Pang's latest Reading FC strategy

Sources have the told Reading campaign group Sell Before We Dai that the club's shortfall for March is around £1m at this stage.

That is not ideal, but fans have come together to raise money and there's still time for the club to raise the amount needed before wages need to be paid.

In a potential attempt to generate more revenue to meet that shortfall, a club statement has revealed that owner Mr Dai is open to selling the training ground, Bearwood Park.

Dai has already sold the Select Car Leasing Stadium to himself, so this is a very concerning update for the supporters, who will be worried about the lack of assets that the club has at its disposal.

Every option is being looked at to try and fund the club in the short term, according to the club statement, with the same article revealing that exclusivity is yet to be given to a buyer.

Plenty of fans on social media have given their verdicts on why Dai and CEO Dayong Pang have made this decision.

In truth, the only man who knows what's going through Dai Yongge's head is Dai Yongge, with the Chinese businessman being invisible for the vast majority of his seven years at the helm.

He hasn't even done an in-house interview or one with the media, which just shows how little he has communicated with supporters.

This latest move to put the training ground up for sale is majorly concerning though.

On one hand, they seem desperate to get short-term funding, but you also have to question whether Dai really wants a takeover deal to materialise as quickly as possible.

As mentioned above, it has been nearly six months since he has put the club up for sale and exclusivity is yet to be granted.

It's a shambolic situation - and Dai ought to be ashamed that the club are in this position - having taken over the club when they were set to compete in a Championship play-off final.

The fact that the training ground is up for sale shows how desperate the situation is, and though some would claim it's a negotiating tactic to speed up negotiations, that decision to publicly put a piece of the club on the market could also spook potential investors.

Fans were also previously told that Dai was intending to sell the club as one package, with Head of Football Operations Mark Bowen even repeating that in a statement a week ago, but that stance has changed now.

There doesn't seem to be a coherent strategy at the SCL Stadium, not only because of Dai and Pang, but also because of co-owner Dai Xiu Li who has failed to ensure that the club has been funded properly in recent years.