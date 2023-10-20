Queens Park Rangers will need a fit and firing squad to take on Huddersfield Town in a bottom-end of the table clash at the John Smith's Stadium.

The importance of three points can never be understated, however, for the R's, it has become less of a want and more of a need if they are to get out of the relegation dogfight anytime soon.

A run of six matches without a win, including a heavy 4-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break, has certainly mounted the pressure on Gareth Ainsworth with his side sitting in the relegation zone with just two victories against Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

The visitors, meanwhile, are winless in five while losing just one of the fixtures in a 4-1 affair against Birmingham City - the valuable points keeping the bottom three at arm's length as they target three points themselves.

Ultimately, QPR's best bet of victory is boasting a clean bill of health as we take a look at the latest team and injury news ahead of the weekend clash.

What's the latest QPR team news?

QPR supporters have been handed positive news regarding their latest signing Reggie Cannon with the former Boavista right-back joining as a free agent on September 26.

After not playing a competitive fixture since May 27, the right-back has continued his march back to full match fitness, playing 60 minutes in the U21s outing against Bristol City on Tuesday.

This comes after taking his place on the bench against Blackburn as he awaits his debut in the blue and white hoops.

Gareth Ainsworth has been pleased with the new recruit's desire and is excited to see what he can bring at both ends of the pitch.

Speaking to official club media, the former Wycombe Wanderers boss said: "Reggie's a real good guy, been through a hell of a lot. Spoke to him in the summer, we were trying to get him in, for one reason or another it didn't happen but glad to have got him in now.

"With us being very slim on the ground in defence, he can fill in there without a doubt, but I see him going forward, I've spoken to him about this, I see him getting in behind defences, I see him going to assist and scoring goals.

"He's going to play a big part this season."

Latest Steve Cook and Morgan Fox injury news

Experienced defenders Steve Cook and Morgan Fox, meanwhile, are doubts for the weekend. The former is the more likely to come back into the fold, according to official club media, with the ex-Bournemouth defender last featuring in the 1-0 defeat to Leeds United on October 4.

Cook has played nine times so far this season after spending last season in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest.

Fox, however, is unlikely to make the cut for this weekend's outing with the full-back yet to feature this month.

The 30-year-old is an experienced EFL asset, clocking up more than 270 league appearances for the likes of Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City.

How important will Reggie Cannon and Steve Cook be for QPR?

While both defenders by trade, both Cannon and Cook offer differing skillsets and attributes on and off the pitch as the R's target their third clean sheet of the campaign.

The USMNT international will bring pace down the right-hand side, with Ainsworth clearly noting his attacking attributes while often being deployed in a full or wing-back capacity.

Cook, meanwhile, brings a wealth of experience, with the 32-year-old accruing close to 400 EFL appearances for Bournemouth primarily.

His leadership qualities will be crucial as the going gets tough for QPR and he will need to restore faith and confidence back into the team with plenty of football left to play in the coming months.