Latest QPR team news pre-Derby, what will the QPR XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers take on Derby County this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on their win over Cardiff City in midweek.

The Hoops have seemingly turned a bit of a corner in recent weeks with some positive results and will certainly be pleased with how things went against Cardiff away from home.

Now, they face a Derby County side that got a good win themselves against Bournemouth in the week, and so it should be a game between two teams that will think they can win.

In terms of team news for the hosts, Tom Carroll is the obvious headline heading into this one.

It’s been confirmed that the knee injury and surgery following on from the Luton game will keep him out for a few months, meaning he’s set to miss a fair portion of the remaining season.

Elsewhere, Mark Warburton discussed the need to rest his players between the Cardiff result and this weekend’s game, so he’s largely assessing who is fit to play again with Lee Wallace returning to training recently.

One man that impressed against the Bluebirds was Chris Willock as he returned to the side, and he could again start this weekend providing he’s still fresh with Bright Osayi-Samuel potentially set for less use in the coming weeks.

Warburton has also shown a willingness to use a 3-5-2 of late and could again utilise that against Derby given the success it brought against Cardiff, though there’s also every chance he may revert back to his favoured 4-2-3-1.

That said, we could see the same defence feature with Jordy de Wijs yet to make a matchday squad with the niggle he brought from Hull.

Possible line-up (3-5-2:) Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Hamalainen; Ball, Chair, Willock; Austin, Dykes.