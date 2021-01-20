Latest QPR team news pre-Cardiff, what will the R’s XI look like tonight?

Queens Park Rangers go in search of just their sixth Championship victory of the campaign when they take on Cardiff City in the Welsh capital tonight.

Mark Warburton’s men weren’t in action last weekend, so should still be full of confidence after Charlie Austin’s second debut inspired the Londoners to a crucial win at Luton last time out.

Rangers currently sit 20th in the second-tier standings, and following good results for Rotherham and Derby on Tuesday, are now just four points above relegation.

Here, we’ve been looking at QPR’s team news and how they might start the game at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening….

Warburton remains without a number of first-team players – with Luke Amos, Osman Kakay and Lee Wallace all unavailable and are therefore sidelined for the Loftus Road outfit (Who Scored).

The big talking point here will be whether the Rangers boss opts to start with Bright Osayi-Samuel after the midfielder signed a pre-contract agreement with Fenerbahce, although Warburton shouldn’t make too many changes from QPR’s victory at Luton last Tuesday regardless.

Seny Dieng will continue between the sticks, whilst the back-four might consist of Todd Kane, Yoann Barbet, Dickie Cameron – with Finnish defender Nicholas Hamalainen slotting in at left-back.

If that is the case, Osayi-Samuel might be pushed into a more attacking role, although there’s the possibility of Warburton sticking with the back-three he started at Kenilworth Road, which might see the youngster remain at left wing-back.

Tom Carroll, Ilias Chair and Dominic Ball are most likely to keep their places in the heart of the Rangers midfield, which means Lyndon Dykes should partner Charlie Austin up front for the R’s.