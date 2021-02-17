Latest QPR team news pre-Brentford, what will the R’s XI look like tonight?

Queens Park Rangers host Brentford this evening in the Sky Bet Championship as they look to build on their home win last time out against Blackburn Rovers.

The Hoops finally brought a torrid run to an end on their own patch with a 1-0 win over Blackburn and, with them already rolling along nicely away from home, they’ll be hoping to maintain this purple patch.

They, of course, face a Brentford side gunning for promotion this season and, after losing at home to Barnsley, the Bees will be eager to show a reaction this evening against their west London rivals.

For QPR, it’s a first game in over a week and so they should be fairly fresh with the match against Rotherham United postponed thanks to a frozen pitch.

That, therefore, means that Lyndon Dykes is raring to go having been a doubt for the Millers trip after a whack on the head against Rovers.

Elsewhere, long-term absentees Tom Carroll, Luke Amos and Charlie Owens remain out but Sam Field could make the squad this evening as he bids to get his QPR career going.

Finally, Jordy de Wijs is training with the Hoops now but this match is deemed to be too soon for him to feature in as well.

Possible XI (3-5-2): Dieng; Barbet, Cameron, Dickie; Wallace, Johansen, Chair, Ball, Kane; Dykes, Austin.

