Latest QPR team news pre-Bournemouth, what will the R’s XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers will look to make it three home wins in a row this weekend as they welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium.

The Hoops have had a fine run of results in recent weeks with their victory against Brentford on Wednesday night making it five wins in their last six games.

Certainly, there’s plenty to be positive about at Rangers right now and Mark Warburton will be eager to keep that going against the Cherries, but knows managing the players and their fitness is going to be key as we head into another intense run of matches.

Speaking to QPR’s official Twitter page, the Hoops boss confirmed he was weighing up whether to rest some players or at least give them maximum an hour in terms of load management, though he also admits he wants to try and keep the side the same as the one that’s helped them on this run.

We may, then, see just one or two changes to the Hoops’ line-up, with the boss revealing Macauley Bonne and Jordy de Wijs are now available for selection, whilst George Thomas is more likely to be available for the trip to Preston.

During the game with Brentford, Chris Willock and Sam Field both impressed greatly after coming on in the second half and both are surely in contention to feature here, though it may be a little soon for Field to go from the start – time will tell.

Possible QPR XI (3-5-1-1): Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kane, Ball, Willock, Johansen, Wallace; Chair; Austin.