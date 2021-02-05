Latest QPR team news pre-Blackburn, what will the R’s’ XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers welcome Blackburn Rovers to W12 tomorrow afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship as they bid to translate their good recent away form into better results at home.

The Hoops haven’t won a game on their own patch since late November, a game that finished 3-2 against Rotherham United.

Indeed, they’ve lost four of their last five at home and will be looking to change that against a Blackburn side that has eyes fixed on Bournemouth in sixth.

In terms of team news for the Hoops, Jordy de Wijs is in training with the side though is probably not sharp enough just yet to come into the team and make his debut in blue and white.

Further forwards, Macauley Bonne is in contention after Mark Warburton confirmed that the former Charlton player only had to come off on Monday against Watford with cramp.

And that could be crucial with Lyndon Dykes in mind, as the R’s wait and see whether he is going to get the green light after an isolation period the striker had to put himself into. Warburton has said it’s very much a case of ‘wait and see’ as to whether the Scottish international will be available on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Warburton reserved praise for Stefan Johansen’s performance in midfield on Monday and it seems likely he’ll continue in the R’s’ line-up.

Possible XI (3-5-2): Dieng; Dickie, Cameron, Barbet; Kane, Ball, Chair, Johansen, Wallace; Austin, Bonne.

1 of 18 Warburton was born in 1962? True Fake