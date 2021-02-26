Latest QPR team news pre-Birmingham, what will the R’s XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to extend their unbeaten Championship to six matches when they travel to struggling Birmingham City tomorrow.

It wasn’t too long ago that QPR themselves were looking nervously over their shoulder, although 19 points from a possible 24 available since 2021 has seen the West Londoners move 11 clear of relegation and in touch with the top-half.

Rangers’ four-match winning run was ended by Preston North End on Wednesday, but it was another point on the board for Mark Warburton’s team, who’ll be hoping to get back to winning ways against a Blues outfit that haven’t tasted victory at St Andrew’s for almost four months.

According to WhoScored, the Rangers boss remains without long-term absentees Tom Carroll and Luke Amos, who’ve both suffered serious knee problems, whilst January signing Jordy de Wijs is still unavailable despite playing 45 minutes for QPR’s Under-23s on Tuesday.

It means that Warburton isn’t likely to tinker with his starting XI too much, although midfielder Sam Field, who scored in the recent victory over Brentford , is pushing for his first Championship start of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Macauley Bonne has been starved of minutes over the last six matches, but isn’t likely to replace the inform pair Lyndon Dykes or Charlie Austin, although the former will be looking to end his three month wait for a goal at St Andrew’s.