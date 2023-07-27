After a turbulent season that saw QPR jettison from promotion hopefuls to relegation battlers before their own eyes amid managerial instability, Loftus Road has been one busy place during the off-season.

Naturally, given that the division is set to be more competitive across the board with strong sides and players respectively set to line up next term, Gareth Ainsworth has been acting quickly on all fronts to ensure that they avoid getting dragged into yet another perilous crusade at the bottom end of the league table.

That said, here is all the latest news regarding QPR at the moment.

QPR eye Tim Ireogbunam return

In a season that led to QPR battling at the wrong end of the table, it is hard to say that there were too many shining lights particularly as the campaign grew on, although on-loan Aston Villa prospect Ireogbunam was certainly able to keep his head held high.

The dynamic, all-action centre-midfielder provided a sense of industry and steel that was often otherwise absent in the middle of the park for QPR and earned plaudits for his tenacious ability to break up play, meaning that his presence will be sorely missed.

But, as per West London Sport, Ainsworth is trying to lure the 20-year-old back to the capital for another season in a bid to improve his side's midfield ahead of the upcoming campaign.

After his showings in blue and white last time out, it is a move that would come as a serious step in the right direction, although it is believed that any possible return is unlikely at this moment in time.

Indeed, the report states that Villa are considering keeping the Englishman within their squad, with the added challenge of European football next season forcing boss Unai Emery to make sure that his side is bolstered with depth all over the pitch.

And while undisclosed, interest elsewhere from clubs that you could only presume will prove a more appealing option makes QPR's pursuit even more difficult, too.

Dominic Gape joins on trial

In another bid to build the midfield for next season, former-Wycombe man Gape has turned out on trial as he strives to earn a deal after his Adams Park exit this summer.

An entrusted lieutenant of Ainsworth's during their time together for the Chairboys, Gape made 200 of his 204 appearances in Wycombe colours within the 50-year-old's historic tenure, so it is little surprise to see a potential reunion on the cards.

The Southampton academy product has endured wretched luck with injuries over the last few years, although his domineering midfield performances did play a key role in Wycombe's stunning ascent through the divisions, where they reached the second-tier against all odds in 2020.

And Gape featured on Tuesday afternoon as QPR romped to a resounding 2-0 victory over Reading in their penultimate pre-season outing.

Their pre-season will conclude this Saturday as they travel to Oxford United, and you would expect Gape to have another opportunity to show his worth against the U's.

Pre-season clip goes viral

Prior to the Reading fixture, QPR locked local horns by taking on Wimbledon over the weekend in an eventual 1-1 draw, although, of course, it was not the scoreline that enthused supporters with awe and excitement.

Instead, it was the captivating passage of play that was crafted just after the 20 minute mark, with QPR already in the lead at that point through Lyndon Dykes' opener and evidently blessed with a subsequent spring in their steps.

Intricate, one-and-two-touch football on the deck was initiated as QPR tore open the hosts with some fantastic passing exchanges that undoubtedly warranted a goal, only to be kept out with a fine stop from Alex Bass.

Still, the signs are wholly encouraging off the back of that, and supporters will hope that move is a shade of Ainsworth's blueprint for the side in possession, as they clearly have the players to play aesthetic, easy-on-the-eye football in Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and even Taylor Richards, who played a key part in that goal and could be in for a big season should he stay fit.