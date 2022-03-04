Latest QPR injury and team news ahead of Cardiff + Mark Warburton’s pre-match comments

Finding themselves in a rough patch of form, QPR will be hoping that they can return to winning ways when Cardiff City visit the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium tomorrow.

Mark Warburton’s side have won just once in their last six matches, however, they are unbeaten in their last home matches.

The R’s face a Cardiff side who have been revitalised under Steve Morison, with their the additions of the likes of Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh and Uche Ikpeazu are already starting to contribute with strong performances.

Cardiff have picked up 13 points from their last eight games and will be hoping to continue climbing the Championship table in what remains of this season.

QPR injury and team news

Mark Warburton has confirmed during a conversation with West London Sport that Sent Dieng will not be available for tomorrow’s clash, with the club’s only senior goalkeeping option being David Marshall.

This means that 20-year-old Murphy Mahoney is likely to step up to the bench tomorrow afternoon, with the young shot-stopper yet to play a match of professional football.

The QPR boss also stated that Lee Wallace will be available for the R’s tomorrow, following a three-game absence because of a groin issue.

Warburton also addressed Lyndon Dykes’ situation and remained hopeful that he could be back in contention for tomorrow, after being back on the training pitch yesterday.

Mark Warburton’s pre-match comments

Speaking to the club media ahead of tomorrow’s clash with the Bluebirds, Warburton stated that their sole focus is on themselves and what they can do as they chase down promotion.

“All you can control is your own camp, your own job and your own responsibilities,” Warburton told www.qpr.co.uk.

“There are lots of points to play for, and there will be a lot of twists and turns. Right now, we will be looking at our own team and concentrating on ourselves.”

The R’s boss also spoke about the luxury of having a week off in this relentless run of fixtures at present: “It has been nice to be able to have a couple of proper training sessions.

“We have been able to give the boys some rest to recharge. We are ready for Saturday now.”