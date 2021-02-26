Latest Preston North End team news pre-Huddersfield, what will the Lilywhites XI look like tomorrow?

Two of the Championship’s poorest teams in 2021 meet at Deepdale tomorrow as Preston North End take on Huddersfield Town at Deepdale.

Alex Neil’s outfit have won just two league games since the turn of the year – fittingly they were both on the road as their impressive away form this season has continued.

Huddersfield meanwhile have been on a desperate run of form in 2021, winning just once this year but that was a thumping 4-1 victory over Swansea last weekend which was a surprise to many football fans.

There’s a chance that both of these teams could be dragged into a relegation scrap if they don’t pick up wins in the future, and that seemed like a world away at the end of 2020 when they were both comfortable in mid-table and closer to the play offs.

As for team news, Neil has no fresh injury concerns lingering from Wednesday’s stalemate with Queens Park Rangers to be worrying about.

The currently sidelined players have had their issues for longer, with Ryan Ledson missing the last few games with a knock, and whilst Alex Neil hasn’t disclosed the terms of his injury, the Scot was hoping to have the combative midfielder back soon, and that was before Wednesday’s clash with QPR.

Neil also said that Sean Maguire’s injury isn’t long-term either. The Ireland international has been missing since the trip to Blackburn earlier in the month and it will be interesting to see if he is in the squad tomorrow, with youngster Joe Rodwell-Grant making the bench against QPR in midweek.

The only other concern seemingly is Liam Lindsay, with the Stoke loanee missing out during the week but it doesn’t sound like he will be fit for the weekend.

As for a North End line-up, it will probably not be dissimilar to the one that started against the Hoops. Like QPR, Huddersfield have been playing a 3-5-2 in recent weeks and North End were particularly effective in the first half on Wednesday evening.

Neil may end up freshening the legs because of the amount of games coming up, but he’s likely to name more-or-less the same team.

PREDICTED PNE XI (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Van den Berg, Storey, Hughes, Cunningham; Whiteman, Browne; Sinclair, Johnson, Gordon; Evans.