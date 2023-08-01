Highlights Preston North End are preparing for the upcoming Championship season with fresh faces, aiming to maintain a competitive standing in the second tier.

Preston eye the potential signing of Tom Cannon after a successful loan spell, facing competition from Stoke City.

Preston suffered a 2-0 loss to Stockport County, prompting manager Ryan Lowe to give his squad a wake-up call ahead of the season opener.

Preston North End are set to return to competitive action this weekend with a clash against Bristol City.

Ryan Lowe’s side came within six points of the play-off places last season, finishing 12th in the table.

The Lilywhites will be hoping to maintain that kind of competitive standing in the second tier over the next year.

Preston have added a number of fresh faces this summer in order to try and improve the first team squad at Deepdale.

The likes of Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Layton Stewart, Calvin Ramsay and Mads Frökjaer-Jensen have joined the Lancashire club.

More arrivals could yet sign for Preston by the time the window closes on 1 September

What is the latest news surrounding Preston North End?

Lowe’s side travel to Ashton Gate on 5 August for the opening fixture of the upcoming Championship campaign.

Before then, we take a look at the latest headlines regarding Preston…

Alex Neil on Tom Cannon

Preston are eyeing a move for Tom Cannon this summer after his successful loan spell with the club in the second half of the previous campaign.

Cannon contributed eight goals during his time at Deepdale, where he proved a fan favourite among the home crowd.

However, the Lilywhites face competition to his signing this summer as Stoke City target the Everton forward.

Neil refused to comment on the speculation surrounding the 20-year-old.

The Stoke boss would not let himself get drawn into discussing the player’s future when asked about the club’s reported interest.

“I’m not going to talk about anybody else’s players, I don’t think that’s fair because he’s not our player,” said Neil, via Lancs Live.

“I don’t discuss other people’s players.

“We are looking to add more players to our squad, whether Tom is one of them or not remains to be seen, but we still have bits to add."

Who is the favourite to sign Tom Cannon?

Everton are close to determining the future of Cannon as they chase the signing of Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP.

The arrival of the 19-year-old could open the door for the Ireland underage international to depart Goodison Park this summer.

Sunderland have reportedly bid £3 million for the striker, but Everton’s preference remains to loan him out this window.

According to Alan Nixon, Preston have shown a willingness to come close to meeting the £1 million in extras that the Premier League side are asking for to agree to another loan.

This has moved Preston into pole position in the race to sign the striker, despite intense interest from elsewhere.

Cannon spent the second half of 2022/23 on loan at Preston North End.

Stockport County loss

Lowe has called the team’s 2-0 loss to Stockport County over the weekend a reality check for his players.

The Championship side met the Hatters in a pre-season friendly as final preparations are made prior to the season starting this weekend.

But a defeat for Preston has perhaps highlighted some of the work that needs to be done to get ready for this Saturday’s clash with the Robins.

The Preston boss has given his squad a wake-up call following the defeat.

“It’s a reality check before next week,” said Lowe, via the club’s website.

“If it’s going to happen I’m pleased it’s happened now and the lads are aware of that.

“I’ve just told them in there in no uncertain terms that it’s not acceptable when you come away from a gameplan and don’t win games of football.

“When you stick to the gameplan you’ve got every chance of winning.

“There’s no points at stakes today. It’s a friendly so maybe some of them are just going through the motions to get through pre-season – I can understand that a little bit, but I don’t want that.

“I’ve got a team to pick for next week, the Championship starts and we’ve got to be better than we were today.”