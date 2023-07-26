Preston North End stepped up their preparations for the upcoming 2023-24 season on Tuesday night when they drew 0-0 with League One outfit Fleetwood Town in a fiery encounter at Highbury.

The meaning of the word 'friendly' was perhaps forgotten on the pitch as Cod Army midfielder Ryan Broom was dismissed in the second half for a stamp challenge on young midfielder Lewis Leigh, and then minutes later PNE's teenage right-back Josh Seary - just on as a substitute - was dismissed as well for a lunge.

Tempers flared on the Fylde coast but it was a solid run out for some of North End's new signings such as Layton Stewart, Duane Holmes and Calvin Ramsay, with the final match taking place this Saturday in pre-season against Stockport County before the August 5 start date away at Bristol City.

Let's round up the latest news coming out of Deepdale as the new season closes in in just over a weeks time.

Fernandez shuts down potential PNE return

Last season, Preston North End fans were able to enjoy Alvaro Fernandez in his first season of regular men's football, with Man United entrusting Ryan Lowe with the development of one of their star prospects.

The young Spaniard dazzled at Deepdale, bagging six assists in all competitions as a left wing-back, but it was always going to be tough to convince the Red Devils to let him come back for another year.

Fernandez has been starring for United in pre-season and he has now revealed that North End did ask to take him back on loan and other Championship clubs have asked the question too, but if he is sent out again by his club then it looks as though a top tier league in Europe will be his next destination, as he told Spanish publication AS that he believes he is ready for a step up.

More clubs join Cannon race

The news that PNE fans want to hear just isn't forthcoming at the moment - despite Tom Cannon being at Deepdale for the club's friendly victory over Aberdeen last weekend, more and more clubs continue to be linked to the Everton youngster.

North End are one of a number of clubs who want to sign the 20-year-old and many believed that his appearance in the stands on Saturday was a sign that something was close, but apparently that is not the case.

In Alan Nixon's latest update on the situation, Everton have now definitively decided that Cannon will head out on loan this season, but Stoke City and Birmingham are the latest new suitors in the party.

If Nixon is to be believed, then Cannon will have the choice of North End, the Potters, the Blues as well as Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday - now it's time to wait and see who he decides to move to.

One other player that Nixon has linked the Lilywhites with is Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa, with claims that they are trying to buy the 28-year-old from the Owls.

However, there has been denials from both sides of the Pennines, with former Lancashire Post reporter Tom Sandells writing that Lowe has flat-out denied that PNE are interested in Iorfa and Wednesday boss Xisco Munoz claiming that Iorfa will not be exiting Hillsborough this summer.

Lowe eyes more signings

Even though he's ruled out Iorfa moving to Deepdale, there does appear to be some potentially positive news on the horizon.

Lowe confirmed to the official media of North End post-Fleetwood that the club were on with some potential new additions before the weekend ends, saying: “We’re on with stuff. We need a couple more in the door but we’re working, not round the clock because I like my sleep, but we’re working hard to get them done.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bit of news towards the weekend, but as long as we’ve got them in for the first game of the season I’ll be happy.”

Slater to depart for Brighton

And in a somewhat surprise deal which emerged on Tuesday, young left-back Jacob Slater looks set for a Premier League move.

The 18-year-old, who signed his first professional contract last September, is set to move to Brighton & Hove Albion, where he will more-than likely link up with their under-21 squad.

Slater has appeared just three times for North End at senior level in cameos but played a big part of the under-18's run to the FA Youth Cup quarter-final last season.