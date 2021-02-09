Latest Portsmouth team news pre-Swindon, what will the Pompey XI look like tonight?

Portsmouth take on Swindon Town this evening in another big game in Sky Bet League One.

Pompey could only draw at the weekend in the third tier with a 2-2 draw coming against Plymouth Argyle and they’ll be looking for better this evening when they take to the pitch at what’s set to be a freezing cold Fratton Park.

In terms of team news, Michael Jacobs is set to be missing thanks to a hamstring injury picked up at the weekend whilst defender Rasmus Nicolaisen is also going to sit this one out.

Jack Whatmough, meanwhile, is out for one final game after serving a three-match suspension for a red card and so we could see Pompey named an unchanged defence at the very least.

Further forward, there’s a case for Ronan Curtis to return to the side given his recent impact against Argyle and with Jacobs out that opportunity is obviously opening up.

Certainly, Kenny Jackett will be looking for better from his side this evening with their home form stuttering of late and, given the nature of the congested league table, a win could move them up to second, though Doncaster, Hull and Peterborough are all also in action.

Hull, of course, face Lincoln and so a Pompey win this evening really would be handy to try and close in on those automatic places.

That said, this could be the XI Jackett tasks with going for the three points tonight (4-4-2): MacGillivray; Johnson, Bolton, Raggett, Daniels; Harness, Naylor, Cannon, Curtis; Marquis, Harrison.

Were each of these 20 former Portsmouth players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Glen Johnson Left Right