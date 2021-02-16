Latest Portsmouth team news pre-Bristol Rovers, what will the Pompey XI look like tonight?

Portsmouth will be seeking to continue their recent purple patch in the league this evening as the South Coast club travel to Bristol Rovers tonight in Sky Bet League One.

Kenny Jackett’s men secured a welcome victory last time out in the league against lowly Swindon Town at Fratton Park and will be heading to Memorial Stadium with a bit of wind in their sails.

A victory on the road for Pompey could them potentially leapfrog promotion rivals and Hull City and Peterborough United into second place if other results go in their favour, with Posh also in action this evening away at Gillingham.

Here, we take a look at the team that Portsmouth could go with against Bristol Rovers this evening.

Craig MacGillivray will once again take his place between the sticks after developing into one of the best shot stoppers that League One has to offer in the past few seasons.

Whilst one change is expected in defence with Jack Whatmough coming in for James Bolton in the heart of the backline after the former completed his three-game suspension following his red card against Lincoln City towards the back end of January.

Jackett should once again stick with the midfield four that have performed so well of late, with the likes of Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis likely to be the main creative threats going forwards.

Meanwhile up top, Ryan Williams will once again get the nod to play alongside John Marquis in a makeshift front two, with the Australian forward playing in a more withdrawn support striker role, thus allowing him to drop deeper in order to utilise the half spaces.

Marquis has now gone five league games without scoring and will be seeking to put his barren run in front of goal to an end this evening as he looks to add to his seasonal tally of 12 in all competitions.